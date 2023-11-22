Black Friday laptop deals — 15 top sales based on our testing

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early Black Friday laptop deals are now live. For your holiday shopping needs, retailers are slashing prices on many of our favorite laptops. I searched high and low and found the 15 best Black Friday laptop deals on PCs we've tested and rated.

One standout deal drops the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 to $1,399for My Best Buy Plus members. That's $200 off its normal price of $1599 and the lowest price yet for this newly released laptop. Non-My Best Buy Plus members save $150 — still a solid discount for a recently launched pro-tier MacBook.

In our MacBook M3 review, we rated it 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent overall performance, stunning design, and impressive endurance. To quote our editor, "The MacBook Pro 14 has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s new M3 chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life."

And that's just scratching the surface, see more of my favorite Black Friday laptop deals below.

15 best Black Friday laptop deals — the top sales

1. Asus Vivobook 16: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this Black Friday laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $579

2. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

3. Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Amazon $1,259 | B&H $1,149

4. Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3 or save $200 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

5. Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

6. Dell XPS 13 9315: $799 $599 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB SSD, expandable via microSD. You also get AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and fingerprint reader for secure logins.

8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,799 @ Samsung

This epic Samsung Black Friday deal takes $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with no-trade-in. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $1799

9. Dell XPS 13 9315: $999 $899 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday deals start now with $200 off the Dell XPS 13. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB NVme SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,799 $1,299 @ Microsoft

From now through Dec. 3, save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 5 at Microsoft. Prices start from $799 for the 13-inch base model. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard, and slender, solid build quality. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's performance, battery life, and beautiful, lightweight design. If you're looking for a travel-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the right choice for you. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 400-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. Price check: B&H $1,749

9. Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 (7630). One of the best laptops for students and remote workers, this laptop is built for multitasking and has a long battery life. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

10. HP Victus 16 RTX 2050: $799 $449 @ Best Buy

Now $350 off, this HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. We didn't test this Ryzen model, however, in our Intel-powered HP Victus review we liked its bright, vivid display, clean design as well as its solid CPU and GPU performance. Features: 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD.

11. HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

12. Dell G16 RTX 3050 Ti: $1,249 $799 @Dell

Save $450 on the Dell G16 gaming laptop. It packs a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics.

13. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,419 @ Lenovo

Save 56% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.

14. Lenovo ThinkPad T16: $2,829 $875 @ Lenovo

Save 69% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 via coupon, "THINKSNEAKDEAL1" at checkout. We tested and rated this laptop 4 out 5-stars for its quality performance, excellent battery life, and clear sound system. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and speedy 1TB SSD.