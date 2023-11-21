Protect ya checks! 5 best Black Friday Samsung phone deals

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Phones like Samsung's Galaxy series, ranging from the Fold and Flip to S23 and S23 Ultra.

If you had any interest in bending a smartphone without cracking it in half, now would be the best time to purchase one, especially as you can save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung's trade-in offer.

Would rather not risk bending that smartphone too far backwards? You can save up to $800 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with eligible trade-in. There are quite a few more deals below.

See the 5 best Samsung phone deals for Black Friday.

Black Friday Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,919 $1,799 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Get a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a PC in your pocket. It's the ultimate portable device for productivity, entertainment, health and wellbeing. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you get a powerful connectivity experience as it works seamlessly with the Samsung ecosystem and other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung's trade-in offer and get a free storage upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible device trade-in. The base model GS3 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is a 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 up to $800 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.