Start the year with a new phone — check out the best TCL Black Friday deals

TCL has quite a few smartphones and tablets on sale for Black Friday. These smartphones and tablets are already budget-friendly when they're full-price, so knocking an extra $20 to $100 off the original price feels like such a steal.

Black Friday deals on TCL 40 Series smartphones

TCL 40 XL (256GB): $199 $118 @ Amazon Save $81 on this budget-friendly phone, equipped with a beautiful display, a suprisingly capable camera setup, and plenty of performance power for the average user. It'll last for up to 24 hours on a single charge, and it's equipped with Face Unlock and a fingerprint scanner for easy access. Features: 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz NXTVISION display, MediaTek G37 octa-core processor, 256GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth/macro lenses, 8MP front camera, unlocked. Price check: Newegg $219

TCL 40 XL (128GB): $179 $97 @ Amazon If you know you don't need as much storage, save even more money with the 128GB model of TCL's 40 XL smartphone. Plus, you can always upgrade storage later by up to 512GB with a microSD card. Grab it for $82 off during Black Friday. Features: 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz NXTVISION display, MediaTek G37 octa-core processor, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth/macro lenses, 8 MP front camera, unlocked. Price check: TCL $ 149 $105 | Walmart $209 $179

TCL 40 X 5G: $179 $125 @ Amazon Save $54 on this already affordable smartphone with 5G support, which translates to faster data transfers, higher bandwidth, and less dropped connections. The 40 X 5G will last all day with its 5,000 mAh battery, whether you're talking, streaming videos, or playing mobile games. Features: 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz NXTVISION display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth/macro lenses, 8 MP front camera, unlocked. Price check: TCL $179 $125

Black Friday deals on TCL 30 Series smartphones

TCL 30 Z: $99 $79 @ Amazon Save $20 on this simple smartphone during TCL's Black Friday sales. If you need a basic phone to text, call, browse the internet, and stream the occasional video, the TCL 30 Z is a great choice, and it'll barely make a dent in your bank account. Features: 6.1-inch HD+ NXTVISION display, MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 3,000 mAh battery, 8MP rear camera with 4x digital zoom, 5MP front camera. Price check: TCL $129 $65

TCL 30 5G: $249 $179 @ Amazon This Black Friday deal slashes $70 off the TCL 30 5G's price. This smartphone delivers a beautiful, vibrant display that's great for binging your favorite show, as well as an impressive camera setup featuring an AI-powered rear camera. Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED NXTVISION display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, 5G support, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 5,010 mAh battery, 50MP AI-powered rear camera system with 2MP depth/macro lenses, 13MP wide-angle front camera. Price check: TCL $269 $189

Black Friday deals on TCL tablets

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Tablet: $289 $160 @ Amazon If you're in the market for a low-cost tablet, look no further than TCL's NXTPAPER 11. It features a vivid paper-like display that's glare-free and reduces blue light, a quad-speaker setup so you can play music or watch videos, and a massive, long-lasting battery. Features: 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, Helio P60T octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 8,000 mAh battery, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera Price check: TCL $229 $160