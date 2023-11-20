11 best Xbox Black Friday deals 2023: Lowest price consoles, games, accessories

The best Xbox Black Friday deals of 2023 are upon us, which is great news for Black Friday 2023 bargain hunters, since right now is the most wonderful time of the year: when the best deals on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X gear are in full swing! (Cue the dramatic background musical score.)

So if you're on the prowl for dirt-cheap Xbox games and must-have Xbox accessories for that gamer in your life — including yourself — it's not too early to save; Black Friday is bound to offer big markdowns on the industry's best gaming headsets and Xbox controllers.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are renowned for epic Black Friday Xbox game deals. If you're looking for the latest Xbox Series X games or previous-gen classic Xbox One discs, Black Friday week is the best time to tick off some boxes from your holiday gaming wishlist.

In fact, the best Xbox deals of the year are just heating up, and we're tracking the deepest discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2023 deals hub often for the best discounts.

Less talk, more action? Here are the best Black Friday Xbox deals on our shortlist.

Xbox Consoles

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $559 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle. This is a stellar console for anyone who wants to snag a console before the holidays. Diablo IV is an amazing game for gamers who love RPGs and class-build systems.

Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $50 off the Xbox Series S at Best Buy. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: $299 $249 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $50 off Microsoft's Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Games

Madden NFL 24 Xbox Series X|One: $69 $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $35 on Madden NFL 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before. You can get the PS5 version for the same price. The PS4 version costs $29 ($40 off).

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition: $59 $29 @ Amazon

Save $30 off NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, where you can make your mark amid scenic views and fierce competition. Pick from today’s All-Stars and all-time legends to form a squad capable of dominating single player and multiplayer modes.

Street Fighter 6: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Fighting game fans have been going wild since the launch of Street Fighter 6 back in June. There's been ton of praise about the combat mechanics as well as the story mode that sees you create your own character and go on a journey beating up people in the streets. Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Resident Evil 4: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Do you want to play one of the best modern survival horror games? Then Resident Evil 4 is the game for you. You get action, zombies, more action, and lots of pretty people, and ugly ones too. Don't pass this discount up! Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Xbox Accessories

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): $69 $59 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $10 off the Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller in (Stormcloud Vapor). It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: Best Buy $59 w/ membership | Walmart $63 | Microsoft $59

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $139 $95 @ Walmart

Save $44 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Price check: Best Buy $95 w/ membership |Target $95 |

Xbox Wireless Controller: $49 $39 @ Microsoft

At $20 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $149 @ Amazon

Amazon take $70 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must. Price check: Best Buy $149