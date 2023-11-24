9+ best Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals I recommend you snag now

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Scribe are just a few of the best eReaders to buy. With Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals now officially underway, it's an opportune time to save big on the retailer's family of portable readers. The best Black Friday Kindle deals right now slash up to $144 off Kindles and Kindle Essential Bundles which throws in accessories.

Currently, Amazon offers the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen for $239. Typically $340, that's $100 in savings and marks the Kindle Scribe's lowest price ever. This is one of the top Black Friday Kindle deals at Amazon right now. It's also a deal that keeps on giving — buy two and save $40 at checkout. Simply add to cart and it will automatically apply your discount.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders with writing support. This makes it easy to take notes while reading or write journal entries. Whether you want to simplify your reading experience or that of someone special for the holidays, you can't go wrong with a Kindle.

Shop my favorite Black Friday Kindle deals at Amazon below:

Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals 2023

Kindle

Amazon Kindle (with ads): $99 $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is the best e-reader to buy, It features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free Kindle for $99

Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle (with ads): $149 $111 @ Amazon

Save $38 on the Amazon Kindle Essentials bundle. This bundle includes: an Amazon Kindle eReader, fabric cover, and Power Adapter. The Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free version for $131 ($38 off)

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $139 $119 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Kindle Paperwhite, one of the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $119 $99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet. It features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's two-year, worry-free warranty.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189 $139 @ Amazon

Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. And it's $50 off. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. The Kindle Paperwhite is available in agave green, black, and denim colorways. You may also choose to receive an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30) with your purchase.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $257 $193 @ Amazon

Save $64 on Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essential Bundle. One of the best eReaders to buy, it's bright, sleek, and easy to use. This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (with no ads) Ads, fabric cover, and wireless charging dock.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $239 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe –– the first Kindle with writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage when not in use.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $419 $275 @ Amazon

Save $144 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, fabric folio cover, basic pen, and power adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis (with ads): $249 $179 @ Amazon

Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry.