Trilogy Wand Bundle review: Get that Zendaya glow in under 10 minutes!

I’ve always dreamed of living like a celebrity with A-lister access to the best skin care devices, products and treatments. With the Trilogy Wand Bundle developed by Joshua Ross - owner of L.A.’s SkinLab and the Fairy Godmother of Perfection - my skin (and yours), can now look like it’s all about that VIP life.

The bundle includes the Trilogy Wand device and the Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kit. The Trilogy Wand firms, soothes, and lifts the skin in nine-minute treatment sessions that combine ionic massage with warm Red-LED light therapy and cooling Blue-LED light cryotherapy. Each treatment modality is enhanced with the exclusive Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kits’ specially formulated Firming Gel Primer, Soothing Mist and Deep Hydration Leave-On Mask to maximize results.

At $245 the Trilogy Wand Bundle is a fraction of what you’d pay for similar treatments at a spa. Cryotherapy facials are $40-$150. A 10-15 minute Red-LED light session will run you $25-$200. A lymphatic drainage massage is $100 per hour of therapy. Blue-LED light therapy is another $25-$85.

Obviously, at-home devices and treatments are not the same as spa devices and treatments, but for those of us with celebrity taste and a Macy’s budget, the Trilogy Wand Bundle is a first-rate addition to your skin care collection.

Trilogy Wand Bundle pricing and value

The Trilogy Wand Bundle is priced at $245 and includes the 3-in-1 LED therapy with warming massage Trilogy Wand device and the Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kit – travel-friendly one ounce sizes of Firming Gel Primer, Soothing Toning Mist, and Deep Hydration Leave-on Mask. The Bundle also includes a USB charging cord and a Quick Start Guide and User Manual. The Trilogy Wand device comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The value of the Trilogy Wand Bundle is that you’re getting three treatment modalities in one device along with three skincare products for $245. Comparables (devices only) are the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt for $49, the Le Mieux DermaRED LED at $189 and the $266 Luma Skin Therapy Wand.

Trilogy Wand design

The Trilogy Wand is aesthetically commanding. The six-inch long white microphone-shaped device is 2 x 1.75-inches wide at the top and narrows to 1 x 0.5-inches at the bottom. Use the wide end on the face, neck, decolletage, and back of the hands, and the narrow end to target the delicate eye area and the rest of your face and neck with the ionic heating massage modality.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Both ends of the device are capped with metal sensors. Remove the Trilogy Wand protective cap from the top of the device to reveal the Red and Blue-LED light transmitter encased in opaque faceted plastic. On the front of the device, you’ll find the power button and three treatment indicators that illuminate for each modality (a red circle for the warming mode, blue snowflake for the cooling mode and three green wavy lines for the ionic massage mode) followed by a bottom-up vertical Trilogy Wand logo. Flip the Wand over to find the air intake and outlet vents, a second vertically stamped Trilogy Wand logo and a rubber plug covered USB charging port.

Trilogy Wand Bundle technology

I know it's a big ask, but pause Euphoria for a minute while I explain the workings of the Trilogy Wand Bundle.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Trilogy Wand is a noninvasive skin care device that provides three modes of skin therapy. Mode one is Red-LED 625nm light and heat which may aid in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and encourage collagen formation. Mode two delivers cooling cryotherapy to tighten and lift, and Blue-LED 465nm light to reduce inflammation and minimize breakouts by nixing bacteria. Mode three delivers Ionic lymphatic warming massage to promote blood circulation in your face by removing toxins from your skin.

Kick the efficacy of the Trilogy Wand into Vitamin B-12 high gear by using it in conjunction with the Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kit. Each product in the Kit is specially formulated to maximize each of the skin care therapies by pairing them with the right product for each Trilogy Wand modality. Use Product one (the Firming Gel Primer containing Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E) with Mode one, Product two (the organic aloe and rose water Soothing Toning Mist) with Mode two and Product three (the Deep Hydration Leave-On Mask jam packed with ingredients that help soothe the skin and lock in moisture like aloe vera and jojoba oil) with Mode three.

Trilogy Wand setup

The Trilogy Wand setup is simple and to the point. Charge the Trilogy Wand fully with the included USB charging cable for three to four hours before initial use. The red warming modality light will illuminate when the device is charging and switch to green when it’s fully charged. That’s it, your device is ready!

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Before you begin treatment, read both the User Guide and Quick Start Guide cover to cover for tips, FAQs,Trilogy Wand treatment precautions, visual aids for proper massage protocol and techniques, and more. There’s a lot of information to process, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the therapies the Trilogy Wand offers.

Trilogy Wand Bundle performance

I want my beauty tech devices to do more for my skin than I’m capable of doing myself, which is why I was beyond psyched to try the Trilogy Wand Bundle with its three, noninvasive skin care therapies. Yes, the device form factor is great, and the product's ingredients show they understood the assignment. But what makes me want to BFF Trilogy Wand creator Joshua Ross is how super easy it was to give myself three spa-quality treatments at home, with one device, in less than 10 minutes. All I did was prep my skin (cleanse twice, pat dry) and follow the step-by-step instructions and visual prompts in the Trilogy Wand Quick Start Guide.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The collective efficacy of the bundle is attributable not only to the Trilogy Wand device but also the pairing of each product in the Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kit to each modality and performing the therapies in the prescribed Joshua Ross order. That is what sets the Trilogy Wand Bundle apart from other LED beauty wands on the market.

My only gripe is the Trilogy Wand device needs to have a prompt indicating when it's time to move to the next modality, because right now if you snooze, you lose. The device shuts off automatically after 10 minutes, regardless of whether or not you’ve gone through each treatment. Just give me a little “Toot toot, hey beep beep!” or stutter buzz so my skin gets the love it needs from each skin care therapy — because that’s how to achieve the most effective results with the Trilogy Wand Bundle.

The Trilogy Wand battery life could be improved as well. I fully charged the device before using it and had to recharge again after the fifth nine minute session.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Trilogy Wand Bundle probably won’t transform your skin into Zendaya flawlessness or bless your partner with Spider-Man powers, but you’re likely to see and feel an immediate improvement after one treatment. And if you stick with it for a month, collagen and cell regeneration should start to happen. As with any beauty device or product(s), results will vary depending on your skin type (sensitive, dry, oily, normal, combination), diet and that ever loving G word – genetics.

Bottom line

Do you want your skin to glow like you have a red carpet to walk? If so, the Trilogy Wand Bundle may be a great addition to your skin care regimen. It’s the “Omne trium perfectum” of LED wands – offering three noninvasive therapies paired with three exclusively formulated products that enhance the efficacy and benefits of the Trilogy Wand’s nine minute treatment sessions. Both products in the bundle, The Trilogy Wand device and the Trilogy Wand 1-2-3 Skincare Kit, stand on their own, but give your skin even better benefits and results when paired together.

For the cost of a couple of sessions of LED therapy, a cryofacial, or a relaxing ionic facial massage, you can have the $245 Trilogy Wand Bundle at your fingertips, for professional spa-quality pampering in the privacy of your home after work, between Zoom meetings or before that special night with your honey boo. The Trilogy Wand Bundle is a solid choice no matter what you have glowing on.