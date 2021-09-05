ENOVA Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: innovation at its best

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is a breakout star in the world of beauty tech and a game changer when it comes to DIY salon-quality gel manicures. My problem has always been failing to notice how embarrassingly neglected my nails are until a situation presents itself, like when my future husband beckons me for a hot date. Not anymore! Now I just bust out my $46 Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit and in fifteen minutes, (nail prep, two coats of gel polish, curing between each coat) my nails are done.

It’s a great solution for cutting back on expensive salon visits. The only setback? The kit doesn’t ship with Enova Cosmetics specially formulated gel polish remover. But if you’re looking for an at-home or on-the-go, quality gel nail treatment, you’d be hard pressed to find better.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit pricing and availability

The Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is priced at $46. It includes a 0.34 fluid ounce tube of one-step spill-proof gel lacquer (base, color and top coat all in one.), a cordless UV/ LED rechargeable portable lamp, and a USB charging cable. You also get a Thank You So Freakin Much card with cordless lamp instructions, and Enova Cosmetics tips and tricks for an on-the-go gel manicure.

I’ll give you a freebie tip because Ted Lasso is having an effect on me: Proper preparation of your nails is key! Additionally, if you’re a multisensory learner like I am, scan the QR code on the Thank You card for access to Enova Cosmetics video tutorials, beauty news and blog topics.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit design

The Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is minimalism at its finest.

The Enova Portable Lamp is a crisp white with a glossy lacquer finish. The black all-caps logo adorns the bottom-right surface corner. I gave extra creative points because the “E” looks like three nail polish brush strokes. The cordless lamp looks and feels like a mouse sans scroll wheel with two hinged legs that fold out when in use.

It comes with a built-in rechargeable 6W lithium-battery (USB charger included) and six evenly spaced recessed UV LED lights on the underside of the unit (wavelength of 365 + 405nm). Don’t let this unassuming design fool you. Not only is this lightweight and compact curing lamp portable (it doesn’t require a USB cord to use — just charge and go!), but it also has both UV and LED light cure technology. It cures most gel nail polishes in as little as 30 seconds.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: Accessories

The Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish comes in a spill-proof tube with a brush tip applicator. It is specially formulated as a one-step gel polish by combining base coat, gel color, and top coat in one. Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish is also 5-free, meaning it’s made without these five problematic ingredients: Toluene (toxic to the nervous system), Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) (an endocrine disruptor), Formaldehyde (a known carcinogen), Formaldehyde Resin (a formaldehyde derivative and a known allergen), and Camphor (a liver toxin). You can beautify your nails without compromising your health or the environment.

The names of Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish are edgy, yet whimsical. Here are just a few that made me LOL: All Happy & Sh*t (yellow), Queen AF (purple), and Liquid Courage (turquoise).

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit setup

Before using, charge your lamp for several hours to ensure it has a full battery. The lamp has two modes: Standby and Ready. To activate the lamp, unfold the legs and press down on the middle of the lamp for roughly two seconds. The lamp will blink three times. Press down on the middle once again. This will turn on the lamp. For usage directly after the lamp has been activated, simply press down on the middle once to turn it on. If the lamp is not used for several minutes, it will go back into Standby Mode.

To ensure your Enova manicure lasts as long as advertised, make sure you start the application process by buffing the shine from your nails. Next, dehydrate your nails by removing any oil with a lint-free wipe and acetone or 99% isopropyl alcohol-based cleanser. This preparation makes it easier for the polish to adhere to your nail. Now you’re ready to apply a thin first coat.

If you’re using your gel polish on-the-go, make sure to stand the gel polish tube up for roughly 30 to 60 seconds before applying. Gently press the gel polish tube to release a small dot of polish on your nail bed near the cuticle. Using fast short strokes brush the polish from the base, upward toward the left and then again toward the right. Once the coverage appears even, cure your nails with the cordless nail lamp. Apply a second coat and cure again.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit performance

If you want to visit a salon to get a gel nail manicure, be prepared to put your phone on airplane mode because you’re going to be there for a while. And be prepared to spend at least $50. Why is that? Because after proper nail preparation, there are about 10 additional steps involved in an in-salon gel manicure: apply a nail bonder, wait for it to dry, apply gel polish base coat, cure it under a lamp, apply gel color coat, cure it under a lamp, apply a second coat of gel color, cure it again, apply a gel top coat, cure again until out of smudge danger zone, wipe with nail cleanser and lint-free nail wipes, pay, tip, transport yourself back home or onto your next to-do.

I’m exhausted just typing all the steps, which is why the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is totally worth it! Not only are the portable cordless lamp and one step gel polish innovative, they also work. They actually work. The minute my kit arrived, I prepared my nails (pushed back my cuticles, buffed my nails, shaped my nails, wiped my nails with an alcohol-soaked cotton ball) and applied two coats of red a.k.a Uncensored (5-free) gel polish, curing 45 seconds between each coat under the cordless UV LED lamp (which arrived fully charged) and viola! C’est fini! I gave myself a beautiful gel polish salon quality manicure in fifteen minutes, start to finish.

Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit: What’s to love about it

What I should be asking is, “What’s NOT to love about it?” because the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit works on every level, and makes salon-quality, time-saving, affordable, beautiful DIY gel nails a reality for nail aficionados everywhere. The kit is affordably priced at $46 (that’s two margaritas and one appetizer, plus tip).

The UV LED lamp is portable, rechargeable, and comes with a USB cable, allowing you to take it anywhere and everywhere. The Enova Cosmetics Gel Polish is an on-the-go gel polish that gives you a high gloss shine in one step! No base coat. No primer. No top coat. It quick-dries in only 30-60 seconds under the Enova Cosmetics Portable Lamp and lasts up to 14 days.

Bottom line

I’m a huge fan of the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit because it checks all the boxes of innovative beauty technology. All you have to do is toss the kit in your bag and you’re good to go because, let’s face it, sometimes you want to make a beauty pit stop. The polishes have fun colors with cool names and they’re not harmful to the environment. Plus, the whole process takes much less time than if you were at the salon. Oh, and did I mention it’s only $46? Because it’s only $46.

Since gel polish doesn’t work with regular nail polish remover, it’s annoying that the kit doesn’t ship with Enova’s unique gel polish remover. But if you’re looking for a portable, easy-to-use product that will have your nails looking professionally done in a fraction of the time, the Enova Cosmetics Gel Nail Polish Kit is a great solution.