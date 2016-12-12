How to Uninstall Outlook Add-Ins

For all the things Outlook does well, handling add-ins (or add-ons, as they’re calling in other programs) isn’t one of them. Installing is easy, but when it comes time to delete them, it seems impossible to find the right option. Purging unwanted Outlook add-ons is not as hard as it seems once you’ve learned how to do it.
1. Open the Outlook desktop client.
2. Go to the File tab.
3. Click Options.
4. In the Add-ins section on the left, choose COM Add-ins and press Go.
5. Check the Add-in you want to remove and press the Remove button at the right
6. Repeat for additional plugins or press the X at the top right to close the dialogue.
