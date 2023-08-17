Life comes at us fast and we all have busy schedules to manage, so sharing your Outlook calendar with a loved one or people within your circle can be vital to staying on top of everything.

We recently covered how to share Google Calendar and how to add Google Calendar to Outlook, but if you are a fervent user of Outlook, we can help you out with a few simple steps.

How to share Outlook calendar

Step 1) Hop on over to your Outlook calendar, then click Calendar > Share Calendar.

Step 2) Choose the calendar you want to share.

Step 3) Click Add, and then navigate through your contacts to select who to share your calendar with, and select Add again.

Step 4) Select OK and you'll see the list of people you're sharing with as well as their permission level.

Step 5) Now you can mess around with their permission level to provide the right kind of access. Click a name, choose the access, and select OK.

It's as simple as that. Now you and your partners in crime will know exactly how to balance your schedules around one another. If you're interested, we have some other tips and tricks for Outlook, like how to change signature in Outlook and how to recall an email in Outlook.

Otherwise, happy scheduling!