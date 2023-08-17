How to share Outlook calendar

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to share your Outlook calendar with your favorite people

How to share Outlook calendar
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

Life comes at us fast and we all have busy schedules to manage, so sharing your Outlook calendar with a loved one or people within your circle can be vital to staying on top of everything.

We recently covered how to share Google Calendar and how to add Google Calendar to Outlook, but if you are a fervent user of Outlook, we can help you out with a few simple steps.

How to share Outlook calendar

Step 1) Hop on over to your Outlook calendar, then click Calendar > Share Calendar.

How to share Outlook calendar

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 2) Choose the calendar you want to share.

How to share Outlook calendar

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3) Click Add, and then navigate through your contacts to select who to share your calendar with, and select Add again.

How to share Outlook calendar

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 4) Select OK and you'll see the list of people you're sharing with as well as their permission level.

How to share Outlook calendar

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 5) Now you can mess around with their permission level to provide the right kind of access. Click a name, choose the access, and select OK.

It's as simple as that. Now you and your partners in crime will know exactly how to balance your schedules around one another. If you're interested, we have some other tips and tricks for Outlook, like how to change signature in Outlook and how to recall an email in Outlook.

Otherwise, happy scheduling!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 416 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.