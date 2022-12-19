How to change signature in Outlook

"How to change signature in Outlook" is blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Users of the popular Microsoft email client have no idea how to modify the end-of-email texts from their messages.

If you're a part of that camp, don't worry! We have an easy, step-by-step tutorial that details exactly how you can change your signature in Outlook seamlessly and efficiently. By the way, if you want to know how to add a signature in Outlook, click here.

How to change signature in Outlook

First things first, in order to change your signature in Outlook, you must have a Microsoft 365 plan. If you're not interested in purchasing a subscription, but you still need to modify your signature, consider checking out Microsoft's Microsoft's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). This way, you can make the changes you need without paying a cent.

Once you're all signed up for a Microsoft 365 subscription, follow the steps below to change your signature in Outlook.

1. Fire up the Microsoft Outlook app.

2. Go to File in the top-right corner.

How to change signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

3. Click on Options.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

4. Go to Mail followed by Signatures.

How to change signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

5. Click on the signature you'd like to edit.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

6. Next, play around with the formatting options to change your signature to your liking.

How to change signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

7. Don't forget that you can use the icons below to add pictures and links.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

To see how your newly changed signature will appear to recipients, click on New Email.

How to change signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

Tip: Want more of a more sophisticated look to your signature? Try downloading pre-made Microsoft signature templates here. (opens in new tab)