How to add signature in Outlook

"How to add signature in Outlook" is currently trending on Google Search as users of the popular Microsoft email app scratch their heads on how to add end-of-email blocks of text.

Signatures add a sweet dose of professionalism to your emails, and it gives recipients information about who you are, what you do, and how to contact you. That being said, if you have no idea how to add a signature to Outlook, you've come to the right place. Check out our step-by-step tutorial below.

First, in order to add a signature in Outlook, you must have a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you can't afford to purchase a subscription, check out Microsoft's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) so that you can make the appropriate changes without paying a fee.

Once your all signed up for a Microsoft 365 plan, follow the instructions below to add a signature in Outlook.

1. Open the Microsoft Outlook app.

2. Go to File in the top-right corner.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

3. Click on Options.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

4. Go to Mail followed by Signatures.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

5. Tap New to give your signature a title. Click OK.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

6. In the Edit Signature field, type add in your signature.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

7. You can add logos and photos by clicking on the icons labeled below.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

To double-check how your newly added signature looks to recipients, click on New Email.

How to add signature in Outlook (Image credit: Future)

Pro tip: If you want a more sophisticated look to your signature, consider downloading pre-made Microsoft signature templates here. (opens in new tab)