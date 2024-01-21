How to unsubscribe from mailing lists in Gmail for Android

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

Google just made it even easier for you to clean up your inbox

gmail logo on android phone
(Image credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)

Email marketing is huge for many businesses, which is why there's a mailing list for everything. Whether you signed up for a mailing list intentionally or randomly started getting emails from a business one day, it's necessary to go through your emails every now and then to tidy up your inbox.

And lucky for you, Google just made it even easier to unsubscribe from unwanted mailing lists. First spotted by Android Police, Google is bringing a new Unsubscribe button to the Gmail app on Android. This makes unsubscribing an easy, quick option rather than something you'd have to seek out in the previous version. Here's how to use the new feature once the update reaches your phone.

How to quickly unsubscribe from mailing lists in Gmail

Seeing your inbox grow by hundreds every day is overwhelming. By unsubscribing from mailing lists, you can cut off the emails before they reach your inbox.

1. Open your Gmail app and open an email from a business you don't want to get emails from anymore.

2. To the right of the email sender, click on Unsubscribe.

unsubscribe gmail mailing list android

(Image credit: Future)

3. Confirm your decision by tapping Unsubscribe on the pop-up.

4. After unsubscribing, you'll see a gray box at the top of the email that says you've unsubscribed and gives the option of reporting an email as spam as well.

And that's it! It only takes three taps in total to unsubscribe from an unwanted mailing list now in Gmail. Some emails I clicked on that came from mailing lists didn't populate the Unsubscribe button next to the sender, so this new trick might not work for every mailing list just yet.

This is a new feature that's still rolling out, so it might take a little while to flesh out all the features, and it might not be available on every Android device right now. If you don't see the Unsubscribe button next to the email sender, you can always learn how to unsubscribe from emails the "old-fashioned way." It'll just take a few more taps.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 117 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(Blue)
3
ASUS - Zenbook 14" 2.8K OLED...
Walmart
$934.99
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
4
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
5
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(256GB SSD)
6
Acer Chromebook Spin 714...
TradeInn USD
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
7
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
9
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney