Save Email Templates to Use as Canned Messages in Outlook

Most email users have a handful of messages they find themselves constantly sending. Outlook makes it easy to save these messages for later and use them when the time is right. This feature -- called Outlook Templates -- lets you store the text of any email so next time you can just select it as a canned response.

1. Open Outlook and create a new email message.

2. Click the File tab.

3. Choose Save as.

4. Choose Outlook Template from the dropdown and name the file.

5. Click Save.

Now you’ll have the message saved for future use. To learn how to use your canned responses, read on.

6. Click New Items > More Items > Choose Form.

7. Select "User Templates in File System" from the the dropdown.

8. Find your file and click Open.

Microsoft Outlook Tips