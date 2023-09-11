Live
Apple September event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and every announcement live
From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Series 9, we're reporting on every announcement live from Apple's 'Wanderlust' event
The Apple 'Wanderlust' event kicks off tomorrow at 10AM ET, and we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the swish new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But as you already know, the obligatory iPhone September event is never just about the iPhone.
Rumors are pointing to the Apple Watch Series 9, and a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 too. Plus, we may even be seeing more devices make the jump over to USB-C (after Apple's spat with the EU), including AirPods Pro 2.
We will be reporting on everything live as it happens, so keep this blog bookmarked. On top of that, you could even watchalong just below!
Every product rumored to be announced at the Apple 'Wanderlust' September event
For in depth analysis about every big announcement we're expecting, we've got you covered below:
Let's talk Apple Watch Ultra 2
You already know that we love the Apple Watch Ultra. From the bold, utilitarian design to the impressive battery life, this is an ideal watch for pro athletes and average Joes with a little money for sure!
The rumors are circling a new model dropping at tomorrow's event, so let's take a closer look at what we can expect from Apple Watch Ultra 2.
- A new 3D printing process created in-house by Apple means that the company is able to get a tighter control on manufacturing internal components and make the device lighter.
- There may be a new dark titanium finish
- The power is being beefed up with a new S9 chip — based on Apple's A15 Bionic.
Let's start with the star of the show...
Welcome to Laptop Mag's Apple 'Wanderlust' event live blog! Keep checking in here for the latest news, analysis, and maybe a cheeky meme or two about everything the Cupertino chums announce!
Let's start by talking about one of the more dead cert announcements that will take all the headlines tomorrow — the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
There have been numerous rumors rolling out about these new top tier blowers from Apple, and we've got them all documented just below.
- iPhone 15 Pro leak shows its lost a lot of weight — here's why (report)
- A new Bloomberg report reaffirms multiple rumors regarding the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, including colors and feature updates.
- Apple's September event is official with invites confirming Sept. 12 date
- The technical specs of the A17 Bionic in iPhone 15 Pro have been leaked.
- iPhone 15 Pro looks set to support Thunderbolt charging and data speeds, but you will have to pay for an additional cable.
- The iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly get a new storage capacity: 2TB
- In-the-know journalist claims release date leak suggests there will be no delays to the iPhone lineup this year.
- New renders showcase how much slimmer the bezels are on the iPhone 15 Pro models compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
- A new 9to5Mac report reaffirms our prediction that the Apple September event will be on September 13 with the iPhone 15 Pro release date on September 22.
- The iPhone 15 Pro OLED displays have gone into production at Samsung and LG per The Elec's supply chain sources
- The iPhone 15 battery is set to get a whole lot better, as Apple is moving to stacking battery layers — greatly expanding the capacity.
- iPhone 15 Pro charging speed will improve, iPhone still won't charge as quickly as many Android phones.
- The iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting a camera layout change, but it won't look much different from its predecessor.
