Apple September event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and every announcement live

From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Series 9, we're reporting on every announcement live from Apple's 'Wanderlust' event

Apple Wanderlust event
(Image: © Apple)

The Apple 'Wanderlust' event kicks off tomorrow at 10AM ET, and we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the swish new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But as you already know, the obligatory iPhone September event is never just about the iPhone.

Rumors are pointing to the Apple Watch Series 9, and a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 too. Plus, we may even be seeing more devices make the jump over to USB-C (after Apple's spat with the EU), including AirPods Pro 2.

We will be reporting on everything live as it happens, so keep this blog bookmarked. On top of that, you could even watchalong just below!

Every product rumored to be announced at the Apple 'Wanderlust' September event

For in depth analysis about every big announcement we're expecting, we've got you covered below:

Let's talk Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

You already know that we love the Apple Watch Ultra. From the bold, utilitarian design to the impressive battery life, this is an ideal watch for pro athletes and average Joes with a little money for sure!

The rumors are circling a new model dropping at tomorrow's event, so let's take a closer look at what we can expect from Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Let's start with the star of the show...

iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

Welcome to Laptop Mag's Apple 'Wanderlust' event live blog! Keep checking in here for the latest news, analysis, and maybe a cheeky meme or two about everything the Cupertino chums announce!

Let's start by talking about one of the more dead cert announcements that will take all the headlines tomorrow — the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

There have been numerous rumors rolling out about these new top tier blowers from Apple, and we've got them all documented just below.