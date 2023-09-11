Apple September event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and every announcement live

The Apple 'Wanderlust' event kicks off tomorrow at 10AM ET, and we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the swish new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But as you already know, the obligatory iPhone September event is never just about the iPhone.

Rumors are pointing to the Apple Watch Series 9, and a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 too. Plus, we may even be seeing more devices make the jump over to USB-C (after Apple's spat with the EU), including AirPods Pro 2.

We will be reporting on everything live as it happens, so keep this blog bookmarked. On top of that, you could even watchalong just below!

Every product rumored to be announced at the Apple 'Wanderlust' September event

For in depth analysis about every big announcement we're expecting, we've got you covered below: