Apple Watch Series 9 rumors: Release date, price, features and specs

It’s almost a given that we’ll see the Apple Watch Series 9 revealed at Apple’s September 2023 event — especially since the watch has been an annual release for nearly a decade now.

A radical shift in design isn’t likely this year, with much of what to expect being on par with Apple’s annual refreshes. However, the Series 9 will be the first since the Apple Watch 6 to feature an all-new processor, which will make it the fastest and most efficient of Apple’s smartwatches to date.

What else can you expect from the Apple Watch Series 9? We’ve rounded up all the news and coverage of the upcoming device for you including release date, design, price, and specifications. Let’s dive in.

(Image credit: Apple)

Expected to make its appearance alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro , the ninth generation of Apple Watch looks set to be revealed at the September Apple event.

We wouldn’t expect an appearance from the Apple Watch SE this year, as the smartwatch’s bi-annual release pattern points to a new model in Sept. 2024. However, all signs indicate that we will see the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at this year’s event, and it could feature improved performance with a new color option.

Apple has yet to confirm the exact date of the upcoming September event, but our current estimate sees the showcase landing on either Tuesday, Sept. 12 or Wednesday, Sept 13. In keeping with Apple’s release format, it’s likely that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 9 will begin on Friday, Sept. 14, with the smartwatch available to buy in-store a week later on Friday, Sept. 22.

Apple Watch Series 9: Price

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch has consistently stuck to the same price tag for some years now. While there are plenty of rumors about the increased costs of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro , we’d expect no such changes when it comes to pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9.

Similarly to the Apple Watch Series 8 , we expect the Apple Watch Series 9 to launch for $399/£399 for the aluminum model and $699/£699 for the stainless steel model in the U.S. and U.K.

Apple Watch Series 9: Design and colors

(Image credit: Apple)

The overall design of the Apple Watch Series 9 is unlikely to deviate much (if at all) from last year’s model. That means we’ll see the 41mm and 45mm models return with the same Always-On Retina display, trim bezels, and sturdy aluminum or stainless steel chassis options (with an Ion-X strengthened glass display or crack-resistant front sapphire crystal), featuring IP6X and WR50 certifications to provide excellent water and dust resistance.

It’s also likely that we’ll see the same (PRODUCT)RED, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight matte color options returning for the aluminum model, and Gold, Silver, and Graphite polished colors for the stainless steel option. However, a recent leak revealing an all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color also indicated a new color for the Series 9 is on its way: Pink.

Apple Watch Series 9: Features and specifications

(Image credit: Apple)

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there’ll be no major hardware changes for the Apple Watch Series 9. Instead, we expect a modest refresh with the goal of tuning-up performance in time for the upcoming watchOS 10 release.

Top of the list for a long-overdue refresh is the Apple Watch’s processor. The Series 9 will feature Apple’s latest S9 chipset which is based upon the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus ’ A15 Bionic processor.

It’s the first ‘true’ processor update since the S6, and could see a considerable performance boost for the smartwatch. S6 could also potentially be the first time Apple’s Neural Engine makes its way into a wearable.

The increased performance will go some way to making the most of watchOS 10’s newer features including the new Smart Stack widgets, topographic 3D map and compass, full face apps, reactive watch faces, and expanded health tracking.

The new chip is also likely to improve efficiency and in turn battery life. While it’s unlikely to result in the Series 9 going toe-to-toe with week-long wearables, it could go some way to improving the Apple Watch’s 18-hour lifespan and even more so for the 36-hour low-power mode.

Outlook

The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to be a modest refresh, but the inclusion of a new processor is long overdue and its increased performance could make for a solid reason to upgrade. However, if you’d rather wait for something more considerable, then the overhauled Apple Watch X is only a year away.

We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground when it comes to Apple Watch Series 9 updates as we race toward the Apple September 2023 event. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the most up-to-date information we have.