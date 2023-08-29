Apple September event announced: iPhone 15 and more expected

The Apple September 2023 event is official with Apple sending out the invites to the annual event this morning. While everyone loves to mine the invites for hints as to what is coming at the event, the single word "wonderlust" and the Apple logo that appears to have been snapped by Thanos aren't giving any massive clues this time around.

Here's a quick rundown of when it is taking place and what we expect to see there.

When is Apple's September 2023 event

We'll take a brief victory lap on this one as the Apple September 2023 event is on September 12, which aligns perfectly with our prediction.

As per the new norm, the event will be live-streamed from Apple Park starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern).

Apple hasn't offered details on how to stream it just yet, but safe bet it will be available on YouTube and Apple.com, we'll bring you those details as soon as they are available.

What will be announced at the Apple September 2023 event?

For a deeper dive on everything we expect you can take a look at our Apple September 2023 event rumor hub, but here's the TL;DR version.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are sure to be the star of the show. No major design revamp this year, but rumored updates include substantial upgrades to the cameras, new 3nm chips for the Pro models, the introduction of the Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone 15 models, and battery life improvements across the entire lineup.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 should also debut at the event with a new processor for the first time in years for the Series 9 and some design tweaks to the Ultra 2 that may make it slimmer and lighter than the original while retaining its endless battery life and rugged durability.

We would be willing to mark all of those announcements on our Apple September event bingo cards right now, but there's one other product that may arrive as well. An iPad mini 7 could debut two years after the iPad mini 6, just don't count on any major changes, our biggest wish is for at least a slight price drop from the $499 starting price.

With just a couple of weeks to go we are excited to finally see Apple's new lineup arrive, so stick with us for all of the latest rumors as the final days tick down and of course, we'll bring you live coverage of the event and full reviews in the following weeks.