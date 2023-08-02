Next gen iPad Mini may launch sooner than you think — it’s about damn time!

We know that Apple’s September event will give us the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. But we could be in for another surprise, and it’s a long overdue update.

According to leaker ShrimpApplePro , we could finally see an updated iPad Mini. Not much is known yet about it, but that’s not going to stop us from making a bit of a wish list.

Mini in size, but max in specs?

(Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

The leaker doesn’t expect big changes to the iPad Mini, so we're likely set for a minor spec bump. What does that mean exactly? Nobody really knows yet, but let’s make some bets:

Chipset upgrade: This one is obvious, and I’d put my money on the A15 or A16 Bionic. I think it would be a wild gamble to say the likes of A17 Bionic or M2 make it into here.

This one is obvious, and I’d put my money on the A15 or A16 Bionic. I think it would be a wild gamble to say the likes of A17 Bionic or M2 make it into here. A potential cheaper price: Realistically, Apple could get away with keeping this at the same price, and that seems more likely. But with the 10th generation iPad at $449, it always seemed a little weird that the smaller version is more expensive. Give me a $399 iPad Mini.

With these updates, the new iPad Mini could be a huge holiday purchase! And if Apple could have a go at making a keyboard cover, that would be swell.

Outlook

The iPad Mini has been long overdue an update since 2021, so to see it maybe get some love is great news to those who want the iPadOS experience on a smaller device.

Apple’s September event is turning out to be a big one with a redesigned iPhone and updated Apple Watches, and the new iPad Mini will be the cherry on top. But let’s keep our expectations in check, as this is looking more likely to be a minor spec bump rather than a ground up redesign.