Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors: Are you ready to join the dark (titanium) side?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors may double this year with a new dark titanium option joining the original "natural" titanium.

The latest confirmation of this rumor comes from the oft-accurate and entertainingly named ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, who also produced a render of the potential look for this matte black addition to the Ultra lineup (via MacRumors).

- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Same design. And I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium. (MKBHD Edition) 🗿 pic.twitter.com/zxsVu0TYKXAugust 1, 2023 See more

(Image credit: ShrimpApplePro)

This isn't the first time that we've heard that Apple's ultra-expensive smartwatch could add a new hue in 2023, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg previously reported that Apple tested a dark titanium finish for the original Apple Watch Ultra, but decided not to release it at the time.

While the $799 starting price is tough to swallow, the Apple Watch Ultra thoroughly impressed us last year and easily found a place among our picks for the best smartwatch thanks to its gorgeous display, long-lasting battery, and robust fitness tracking.

A new colorway may help convince more buyers to ante up for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The expansive band options from Apple and 3rd party manufacturers let you create lots of different looks for the Apple Watch, but you are locked into the base color and not everyone likes the natural titanium look.

We expect the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to appear alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next month, so we don't have to wait too much longer.