iPhone 15 price rumors — get ready to sell a kidney for the Pro

How much is too much for a smartphone? We may be finding out soon as an analyst claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be going up as much as $200 in price.

Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, has made this claim based on talking to supply chain companies across Asia, and has noted how the more expensive components coming to the new Pro iPhones could drive the cost up.

Inflation strikes the Pro

In a research note obtained by Macrumors , Long is predicting that while the standard 15 and 15 Plus will stay the same price, the Pro is going up by $100, and the Pro Max is expected to jump up in price by a whopping $200. That means:

iPhone 15: $799

$799 iPhone 15 Plus: $899

$899 iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,099

Up to $1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $1,299

This could come down to several factors, such as the Pro Max’s reported new periscope telephoto lens adding an additional cost of around $50 to the bill of materials of the super-size pro phone.

But of course, we’ve been here before. We heard a similar $100 price bump rumor for the iPhone 14 Pro that didn’t turn out to be true, so if you’re in the US, do take it with a small pinch of salt. This could be a manufacturing cost that Apple absorbs.

However, if you’re in the UK and EU, now’s the time to start sweating a little. We saw how the price was sneakily increased for customers across the Atlantic on all iPhone 14s , and with Long saying a $100 bump is possible, that could mean an even higher cost around the world.

Outlook

How much is too much for a smartphone? The whole industry has been pushing its prices up, and with a potential $200 jump for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I think we’re about to find out the answer to that question.

Come the September event, we’ll see just how far Apple is willing to go up the “f**k around and find out” line graph. But while I’m sure we’ll fall in love with some of the new tech on offer in the latest smartphones out of Cupertino, that increased cost is going to be a tough pill to swallow.