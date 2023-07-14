How to set up and use Standby mode in iOS 17: turn your iPhone into a nightstand display

iOS 17 is bringing a slew of new features to iPhone including Standby Mode that turns your iPhone into a great nightstand display while charging. Here’s how to use it.

I say nightstand, as that is the way I personally use it. It looks fantastic on my iPhone 14 Pro Max! But there are a ton of ways this could be useful — given the fact it can present a lot of different information, such as calendar appointments, weather, and the music being played.

On top of that, there’s also third party support, so you can easily see the progress of your latest Uber Eats order. I’ve seen friends using it on their desk, in the living room, and even in the kitchen. It’s immediately useful across a variety of scenarios, so here is how to set it up.

How to set up and use Standby mode in iOS 17

Step 1: Go to Settings, scroll down, and tap on Standby Mode.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Make sure the Standby Mode switch is toggled on.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Place your iPhone on a charging stand and flip it horizontally. Standby Mode will activate automatically.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Step 4: Press and hold the StandBy Mode display to pick any widgets you wish to present.