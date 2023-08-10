iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro inequality keeps widening over the years

The iPhone 15 series is on the horizon, with an expected reveal and release sometime in September. For more than a year, we've been hearing leaks and rumors regarding what we can expect from this series. If those rumors are true, iPhone 15 has some huge expected upgrades coming, and we're incredibly excited to start testing.

But we've noticed a lot of these rumored changes are specifically coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max while base iPhone 15 models will be different. It's night and day when comparing the two.

The inequality between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro continues to widen over the years.

iPhone 15 Pro improves while iPhone 15 stagnates

We recently wrote about how iPhone 15 Pro Max's price is tipped to be $200 more than it was for the previous iteration, which means the iPhone 15 could remain at $799 while the Pro Max might be as expensive as $1,299 if those rumors are true. This is an intense price increase, and it proves that the gap between the two phones continues to widen.

But these gaps exist beyond just price, as the iPhone 15 Pro models might receive extensive upgrades in functionality while the iPhone 15 isn't tipped to be getting anything particularly huge. Some of these upgrades include a rumored titanium frame which might reduce weight yet make it sturdier.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Another involves the A17 Bionic chip with 3nm architecture which could result in 35% less power consumption according Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company chairman Mark Liu. We're also expecting an upgrade to 8GB of RAM, whereas the previous models only had 6GB.

And one of the biggest changes coming to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular is the inclusion of a periscope camera. If you don't know what that is exactly, you can check out our periscope camera explainer. It effectively allows the user to zoom in 6x optically, whereas previous iPhone models could only perform a 3x optical zoom.

(Image credit: @John011235/Hanstsaiz)

With all of these huge upgrades coming to iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, you might be wondering what we can expect from the regular iPhone. Right now, the only major change we're looking forward to is the inclusion of a USB-C port rather than the Lightning cable according to several leaks. Beyond that, it could be upgraded with the A16 Bionic chip, which is what iPhone 14 Pro was built with.

The gap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is perhaps the widest it has ever been if a majority of these rumors are true. And as Apple finds itself investing in newer technology, we expect things to change even more over the years. With a new exterior material, periscope camera, 3nm processor and more RAM, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are far and beyond what Apple seems to be focusing on for its next smartphone lineup.