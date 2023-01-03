iPhone 15 Pro leak suggests titanium frame, A17 chip, haptic buttons and more

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models may come with a new titanium frame, increased RAM, and extra haptic feedback thanks to two Taptic Engines, as a new leak suggests what to expect from Apple's next flagship iPhone lineup.



According to a research note from analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), the iPhone 15 Pro models will be getting a host of upgrades. This includes a durable titanium frame, which previous leaks and rumors have suggested. Interestingly, leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter showed an image of the iPhone 15's rumored titanium frame finish. This is tipped to be for the alleged iPhone 15 Ultra, but Pu doesn't mention this model.

Titanium frame finish of iPhone 15 ultra ? https://t.co/EH0ToAASgx pic.twitter.com/T6tOqogc5gDecember 5, 2022 See more

Pu also expects volume and power buttons with haptic feedback, meaning the iPhone 15 Pro models will switch from physical buttons to solid-state buttons — thanks to two extra Taptic Engines. What's more, the Pro models may get increased RAM, jumping to 8GB instead of the 6GB found on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.



The analyst also expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max model to boast improved optical zoom, thanks to the telephoto lens having periscope technology. While these features have previously been rumored, it suggests that these upgrades are what we can expect.

The iPhone 15 lineup looks familiar

The research note also teases Apple's iPhone 15 lineup, which includes a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. There's not mention of an iPhone 15 Ultra, but rumor has it the Ultra model may replace the Pro Max model.



As Pu suggests, we may see similar upgrades to the iPhone 14 lineup. The Pro models will be powered by a new A17 Bionic chip based on a 3-nanometer chip, while the standard models will stick with the A16 chip with 6GB of RAM. As expected, Apple will move to USB-C instead of Lightning, and may also feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE connectivity.

(Image credit: Future)

As always, take this in with a pinch of salt. Pu has a mixed track record, but its likely Apple is set to reveal it's next set of iPhones in September, 2023. Pu also revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant may be planning new, low-cost AirPods "Lite" for 2024, along with a high-end Apple Watch with a micro-LED display.



There's already a lot to expect from Apple in 2023, including the MacBook Pro 2023, so stay tuned for further updates.