iPhone 15 Ultra titanium finish spotted — here's how Apple's next big flagship frame could look

Apple's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a rugged titanium finish, and a new leak is teasing further signs that the next big flagship iPhone will be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable smartphone yet.



Spotted by known tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter, an image of the iPhone 15 Ultra's rumored titanium frame finish was shared by Setsuna Digital (opens in new tab) on Weibo. While we're still just under a year away from Apple possibly announcing a new, premium entry to the iPhone 15 lineup, the image teases what we can expect.

Titanium frame finish of iPhone 15 ultra ? https://t.co/EH0ToAASgx pic.twitter.com/T6tOqogc5gDecember 5, 2022 See more

This isn't the first we've heard of the iPhone 15 Ultra model getting a titanium finish, as notable tipster LeaksApplePro previously stated only the Ultra model will be getting the titanium treatment. This would be the first iPhone to use titanium instead of the usual aluminum, like on the iPhone 14, and stainless steel, as the iPhone 14 Pro models were once tipped to incorporate a titanium alloy chassis.



A titanium frame offers a rugged design with improved scratch and corrosion resistance and stronger durability — something we've already seen on the Apple Watch Ultra.



The Apple Watch Ultra is the company's priciest smartwatch to date by a long shot. Starting at $799, that's a $400 price jump compared to the Apple Watch Series 8. While it offers a list of upgrades over the standard model, its titanium case is one of the reasons why it comes with a high price tag.



With this in mind, the iPhone 15 Ultra also coming in a titanium chassis would jack up the price. The iPhone 14 Pro Max already starts at $1,099, and considering the Apple Watch Ultra's price gap, we could the rumored 15 Ultra be priced somewhere between $1,500-$2,000.

iPhone 15 Ultra hype

The rumor mill has been churning out iPhone 15 Ultra leaks and rumors since the arrival of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Word on the street is the Ultra model will replace the Pro Max, and it will come with a revamped design.



Not only is it expected to feature a titanium frame, but it's also tipped to deliver the switch to USB-C, thanks to an EU mandate forcing Apple to include USB-C in its smartphones, come equipped with two front-facing cameras, and come with the recent addition of Dynamic Island — along with the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup.



ShrimpApplePro previously claimed the iPhone 15 redesign will feature a new border design with rounded back edge corners. This could be similar to the curved edges on the bottom of the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, the tipster has been told by an anonymous source that all the iPhone 15 models will have a titanium finish.



As always, Apple has yet to officially announce any iPhone 15 information, so take this all in with a grain of salt. If true, however, the iPhone 15 Ultra is set to be an exciting addition to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup.