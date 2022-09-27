iPhone 15 'Ultra' leak reveals a major camera upgrade

Just after the release of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, rumors of an iPhone 15 "Ultra" being Apple's next big flagship phone have started to catch fire. Now, a new leak points to an additional feature the "Ultra" will have over the standard iPhone 15 and Pro models.



According to known tipster Majin Bu on Twitter (via BGR), an anonymous source claims the iPhone 15 "Ultra" will have two front-facing cameras. Having dual-selfie cameras will be a first on an iPhone, but the source doesn't note what the additional camera could be used for.



The post also offers more rumored details, including the shift to USB-C connectivity and having a starting storage capacity of 256GB. Apple analyst Mark Gurman previously mentioned the move to USB-C in the iPhone 15 lineup, seeing as an EU mandate will force Apple to include USB-C in its smartphones. However, the scaled-up storage capacity is interesting and makes sense for an "Ultra" model that may have a second camera at the front.

According to what is reported by my source iPhone 15 Ultra will have 2 front cameras, USB-C and will start from 256GB. iPhone 15 Pro instead will always start from 128GB and will have USB-C but only 1 front camera #iphone #iphone15 #iphone15ultra pic.twitter.com/lIn6OhMNkoSeptember 26, 2022 See more

The tipster also notes that the "Ultra" model is expected to replace the current lineup of Pro Max models, which Gurman also believes. What's more, the iPhone 15 Pro will stick with one front-facing camera, with a starting storage capacity of 128GB — like the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.



If an additional front-facing camera is included, it shows that the iPhone 15 "Ultra" is shaping up to be Apple's most powerful iPhone, even more so than the usual Pro models. Apple could push the iPhone's camera capabilities to new heights, making it a pricey product for a niche consumer group — much like the recent Apple Watch Ultra and M1 Ultra in the Mac Studio.



Cameras could be the main focus of the "Ultra" model, but since the expected launch of the iPhone 15 is likely a year away, it's best to take these leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 15 hype

The iPhone 15 lineup is already looking up, with Gurman stating we can expect a revamped design on all models and the inclusion of an Ultra model. What's more, display analyst Ross Young claims all iPhone 15 models are expected to get Dynamic Island. Seeing how it's a recent change to finally ditch the notch, it's unlikely Apple will drop the new feature in just a year, and we can expect it to trickle down to the standard models.



It will be interesting to see if Apple decides to replace the Pro Max model with a new "Ultra" model. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a size up to the iPhone 14 Pro, but it still fits the "Pro" criteria, meaning it could be disappointing to those looking for Pro features in a bigger, 6.7-inch display. With this in mind, we could see the iPhone 15 "Ultra" be an addition to the lineup rather than a replacement for the Pro Max.



Whatever the case, we'll have to wait a while before we get anything official. In the meantime, check out our thoughts on Apple's latest flagship in our iPhone 14 review.