iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away

By Kimberly Gedeon
The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin.

If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not only will you enjoy long battery life, but you'll get a new design, a striking Dynamic Island UI, an updated main camera, crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, and more.

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max
PhoneBattery life
iPhone 14 Pro Max13 hours and 7 minutes
iPhone 13 Pro Max12 hours and 16 minutes

The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is packed with a 4,323 mAh battery, a step down from the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 4,352 mAh. However, according to our testing, it managed to outpace its predecessor in the battery life arena. 

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future)

According to the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves the phone continuously surfing the web on a cellular network at 150 nits of brightness, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes (on average). We tested the iPhone 14 Pro Max five times to get this result. On the same test, the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 12 hours and 16 minutes.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max delivered nearly an hour-long gain over its predecessor, making the upper-tier model an attractive choice for anyone seeking all-day battery life.

When it comes to charging the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you have three options: 7.5W Qi, 15W MagSafe and 20W wired charging. Using the latter, the iPhone 14 Pro Max skyrocketed to 21% in 15 minutes and 42% in 30 minutes. This is slightly faster than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which skyrocketed to 19% in 15 minutes and 40% in 30 minutes.

