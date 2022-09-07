iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max debut: goodbye notch, hello 'dynamic island'

By Sean Riley
published

Apple's flagship phones go to new heights

iPhone 14 Pro
Today Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its “Far out” event. The Pro models feature a bounty of updates, including the long-awaited elimination of the notch, which debuted on the iPhone X in 2018. 

The new front-facing camera module is the most noticeable change, but there are considerably more updates under the hood for 2022. 

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue a trend Apple started with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last year, distancing the upper tier from the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The change to the front-facing camera introduced what Apple is calling the "Dynamic Island," which expands out from that central capsule with notifications activities and other updates.

Developing…

