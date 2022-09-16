iPhone 14 Pro battery life results are in — and we're not impressed

Battery life results for the iPhone 14 Pro are in! "How long can this phone last on a charge?" is one of the most popular questions consumers ask before shelling out hundreds on a new smartphone.
Now that we've got the runtime for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can make a more informed decision about whether you should upgrade your current daily driver. Unfortunately, for those seeking a major generation-to-generation leap in battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro may turn them off.
|Phone
|Battery life
|iPhone 14 Pro
|10 hours and 22 minutes
|iPhone 13 Pro
|12 hours
What's the iPhone 14 Pro's battery life?
According to the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves the phone web surfing at 150 nits on a mobile network, the iPhone 14 Pro lasted 10 hours and 22 minutes on a T-Mobile eSIM. This runtime is the average of three results we recorded for the iPhone 14 Pro.
A 10-hour runtime isn't half bad; it should last you a whole work day. However, the iPhone 14 Pro failed to outpace its predecessor: the iPhone 13 Pro. The last-gen model managed to last an extra two hours, delivering a jaw-dropping runtime of 12 hours.
It's no surprise that the iPhone 14 Pro delivered a shorter battery runtime compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. After all, at the Sept. 7 "Far Out" event, Apple made a big to-do about the iPhone 14 Plus having the "best battery life ever" in an iPhone, which insinuated that the iPhone 14 Pro models don't have generation-over-generation runtime leap that many are expecting.
When it comes to charging the iPhone 14 Pro, you have three options: 7.5W Qi, 15W MagSafe and 20W wired charging. Testing the latter, the iPhone 14 Pro climbed to 21% in 15 minutes and 42% in 30 minutes. This is slightly slower than the iPhone 13 Pro, which skyrocketed to 25% in 15 minutes and 53% in 30 minutes.
Although the iPhone 14 Pro has a battery life setback of 2 hours and 22 minutes, the new model has plenty of other cool features that may catch your eye, including Dynamic Island, an always-on display, a new 48-megapixel wide camera, an A16 Bionic chipset, satellite connectivity, crash detection, and more.
If you don't want to pay full price for a new Apple device, check out our iPhone 14 Pro deals page.