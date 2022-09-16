iPhone 14 Pro battery life results are in — and we're not impressed

Battery life results for the iPhone 14 Pro are in! "How long can this phone last on a charge?" is one of the most popular questions consumers ask before shelling out hundreds on a new smartphone.

Now that we've got the runtime for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can make a more informed decision about whether you should upgrade your current daily driver. Unfortunately, for those seeking a major generation-to-generation leap in battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro may turn them off.

iPhone 14 Pro battery life Phone Battery life iPhone 14 Pro 10 hours and 22 minutes iPhone 13 Pro 12 hours

What's the iPhone 14 Pro's battery life?

According to the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves the phone web surfing at 150 nits on a mobile network, the iPhone 14 Pro lasted 10 hours and 22 minutes on a T-Mobile eSIM. This runtime is the average of three results we recorded for the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

A 10-hour runtime isn't half bad; it should last you a whole work day. However, the iPhone 14 Pro failed to outpace its predecessor: the iPhone 13 Pro. The last-gen model managed to last an extra two hours, delivering a jaw-dropping runtime of 12 hours.

It's no surprise that the iPhone 14 Pro delivered a shorter battery runtime compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. After all, at the Sept. 7 "Far Out" event, Apple made a big to-do about the iPhone 14 Plus having the "best battery life ever" in an iPhone, which insinuated that the iPhone 14 Pro models don't have generation-over-generation runtime leap that many are expecting.

When it comes to charging the iPhone 14 Pro, you have three options: 7.5W Qi, 15W MagSafe and 20W wired charging. Testing the latter, the iPhone 14 Pro climbed to 21% in 15 minutes and 42% in 30 minutes. This is slightly slower than the iPhone 13 Pro, which skyrocketed to 25% in 15 minutes and 53% in 30 minutes.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro has a battery life setback of 2 hours and 22 minutes, the new model has plenty of other cool features that may catch your eye, including Dynamic Island, an always-on display, a new 48-megapixel wide camera, an A16 Bionic chipset, satellite connectivity, crash detection, and more.

If you don't want to pay full price for a new Apple device, check out our iPhone 14 Pro deals page.