Best iPhone 14 deals in August 2023: Apple, ATT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals are especially sweet right now since the iPhone 15's release date is around the corner. If you're due for an upgrade and plan to skip the iPhone 15, it's a great time to buy the iPhone for less.

Although the iPhone 15 is expected to improve upon the iPhone 14, Apple typically only makes minor upgrades from one iPhone release to the next. According to iPhone 15 rumors from serial leakers, the iPhone 15 will run on a A16 Bionic chip — which powers the existing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's also expected to house the same 48MP wide-camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, a bump up from the base model's 12MP shooter.

The iPhone 15 will reportedly pack a 3,877mah battery which is 598mAh more than the iPhone 14. Weight and dimensions-wise, the iPhone 15 will be identical to the iPhone 14 and offer new color schemes: Green, Light Yellow, Pink, Starlight, Midnight, and PRODUCT (Red). The latter of which is a callback to the Motorola Razr V3.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specs rumors suggest A17 Bionic chips, OLED displays made by Samsung and LG, and an 11 to 15% battery increase over the iPhone 14 Pro/Max. The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature titanium casings so expect to spend more on these bad boys. That said, it's safe to say the differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series will be barely noticeable to the average user. And if you're currently using an older model Apple phone like the iPhone X or earlier, the iPhone 14 will be an upgrade you can feel.

See today's best iPhone 14 deals below.

Best iPhone 14 deals

Apple iPhone 14: up to $800 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Verizon with eligible trade-in. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, open a new line and activate your iPhone 14 under a select Verizon Unlimited plan. This deal include a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for free. (valued at $449).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus up to 1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at AT&T when you trade-in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and iPhone Plus at Verizon with eligible trade-in. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months.

Apple iPhone 14|Plus: up to $700 off @ Apple w/ trade-in

Save up to $700 with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus carrier trade-in deals at Apple. Over the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple's new smartphones feature improved A15 Bionic processors, advanced cameras, and more battery life. The 6.1-inch Phone 14 and 6.7-inch and iPhone 14 Plus feature 60Hz displays and 12MP dual cameras.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro| Pro Max: up to $1,000 off @ Apple w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max carrier trade-in deals at Apple. Over the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro smartphones feature Apple's new A16 processor, advanced cameras, and more battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pack 120Hz displays and 48MP main cameras with 8K video recording.