iPhone 15 release date — here’s our prediction for the exact day

The iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled soon, and although Apple has not officially confirmed when we'll be getting our hands on these new smartphones, we can make predictions based on previous release dates.

Hardware companies are rarely inconsistent with launch dates, and Apple is no exception. Yearly products of this kind often need to release in a tight window, otherwise, it'll be hard to sell people on your newly released product if a new one comes out too close to the previous model. And based on the iPhone release dates for the past several years, we have a prediction on when the iPhone 15 is coming out.

The iPhone 15 series will likely be unveiled this September, as Apple consistently holds its fall event during that month. You can trace this occurrence all the way back to 2007, and since 2012, the company has not missed a year.

But iPhone launch dates are nowhere near as consistent. The only complete pattern is that they have been released in the fall ever since the iPhone 4S (excluding SE models), which came out all the way back in 2011. Otherwise, specific months can be a bit jumbled, but from analyzing previous dates, it's clear that Apple favors one specific month over others.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone release dates Phone Release date Day of the week iPhone 14 September 16, 2022 Friday iPhone 13 September 24, 2021 Friday iPhone 12 October 23, 2020 Friday iPhone 11 September 20, 2019 Friday iPhone XS September 14, 2018 Friday iPhone X November 3, 2017 Friday

As the table indicates above, Apple adores September. If we disregard the iPhone 12's October launch (a result of Covid-19 delays) and iPhone X's November release (delayed due to issues with original Face ID hardware), a majority of the previous six iPhone models were released within a ten-day span from September 14 to September 24. Unless Apple runs into a hardware production issue that pushes it to October or November, we're expecting this trend to continue.

Because Apple is consistent with launch dates for the most part, the new iPhone series will almost certainly launch this fall, with an even higher probability of the month being September. But as you can see from the table, Apple launches new iPhone models on Fridays.

There are only two Fridays that fall within that aforementioned ten-day span this year, and those are September 15 and September 22. It's also possible it could be on September 29, but Apple has never launched an iPhone model that late into the month.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It's also possible that it could launch on September 9, but once again, Apple has never released an iPhone that early in September.

That leaves us with September 15 and September 22 as our prime suspects, and it's pretty much a coin toss between the two. Apple seems to favor slightly later dates in September, so we're going to wager the iPhone 15 launches on September 22 of this year. Apple also frequently holds its September events on the Tuesday or Wednesday of the week prior to the launch, which would fall on the 12th or 13th.

Lock it in—Laptop Mag predicts that Apple's September event will be held on September 12 or 13, with the iPhone 15 series launching on September 22.