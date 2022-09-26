iPhone 15 'Ultra' may be Apple's next big flagship — revamped with USB-C

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have only just arrived but we're already hearing a selection of details about the iPhone 15 set to arrive next year. In fact, word on the street is Apple could introduce a new iPhone 15 "Ultra" model to replace the usual Pro Max branding, indicating the arrival of Apple's next big flagship iPhone.



This comes from oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman, speculating that Apple will revamp the iPhone design next year. While no specific changes were mentioned, he notes that Apple is now sticking to a "three-year redesign cycle," with the iPhone 15 primed to get a design overhaul. If true, it would be the perfect time to introduce an "Ultra" model.



Apple is no stranger to using the "Ultra" moniker in its devices. We've recently seen the Apple Watch Ultra, and the M1 Ultra made its way to the Mac Studio earlier this year. These are Apple's most powerful products in their respective categories, and they come with a high price tag. If an iPhone 15 "Ultra" is on its way, possibly replacing the Pro Max, it could be miles ahead of the already impressive Pro iPhone models.

(Image credit: Apple)

An iPhone 15 "Ultra" would have a lot to live up to, and while Gurman states it could replace the Pro Max, this writer believes it could be an addition to the lineup instead. For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a size up to the iPhone 14 Pro, but it still fits the "Pro" criteria. An Ultra model would be a further upgrade with a more costly price tag, leaving customers the choice to get the bigger Pro Max instead.



Gurman believes "we'll see bigger changes" in the iPhone 15 lineup, which makes sense seeing as the recent EU mandate will force Apple to include USB-C in its smartphones. With the switch to USB-C, the time is right for Apple to bring a new design to the next set of iPhones. In fact, Gurman previously reported that Apple is already testing iPhones with USB-C connectivity.

Dynamic Island is the future

While Gurman indicates a revamped iPhone 15 design, it may not look all that different from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Display analyst Ross Young claims all iPhone 15 models are expected to get Dynamic Island, and seeing how it's a recent change to finally ditch the notch, it's unlikely Apple will drop the new feature in just a year.



This year, it has been limited to only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but it's set to trickle down to the expected iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max. The new feature is already making waves, and to make the standard models more appealing next year, along with USB-C connectivity and other new features we're sure to see, Dynamic Island is sure to become the standard.



We're still a year out from the iPhone 15 being official, and the lineup may not be called iPhone 15 at all. With this in mind, it's best to take this all in with a pinch of salt. For now, if you're thinking about getting an upgrade, check out our iPhone 14 review.