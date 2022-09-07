Apple Watch Ultra was announced at Apple Far Out event

Apple just launched the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab)series at today's Far Out event, and here's what we know so far. The titanium Ultra is geared towards serious fitness enthusiasts who not only need a touch durable device but one that provides them with the most health and location data possible.

Looking to compete in the high-end fitness watch market, Apple's Watch Ultra is hell-bent on taking down offerings from Garmin, which is the leader in extreme sports watches and holds an over 50% market share.

Apple just launched the Apple Ultra and actually priced it at $799, which is below several of Garmin's extreme sports watches. The $799 price point is shocking when you have a look at all it can do. Let's take a quick peek.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is built for those who are into extreme exploring, endurance sports, and every kind of activity elite athletes get into. The all Titanium Ultra comes with a 49mm, 2000 nit display face, a customizable action button, 36 hours of battery life, and extendable battery life to 60 hours will be coming with a future update.

The Ultra will feature two speakers, Cellular, improved GPS using dual frequencies and the way finder application, a compass, and a red-lit night mode for better viewing of your watch in the darkest situations. Apple claims it's twice as water resistant as the other Apple Watches.

The Ultra is waterproof up to a depth of 100 meters, IP6X dust resistant, EN13319 certified, and Mil-STD H10H3 tested, so it can take a beating. The Apple Watch Ultra is a stylish extreme athlete watch that should have Garmin shaken.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is also coming out with specialized watch bands for your specific extreme usage, the Oceanic loop, Alpine loop, and Trail loop.

Apple Watch Ultra is priced surprisingly at just $799, many predicted a price closer to $1,000, but Apple delivered this extreme sports beast for just $799. The Apple Watch Ultra will become available for purchase on September 23 and is available for preorder at Apple (opens in new tab).