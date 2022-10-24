iPhone 15 Ultra may get Apple Watch Ultra's best design feature

iPhone 15 Ultra rumors are starting to emerge, with the latest tip now indicating Apple's next high-end flagship will be made out of titanium. That's the same material used in the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers a rugged design with improved scratch and corrosion resistance and stronger durability.



As stated by notable tipster LeaksApplePro on Twitter, it seems only the Ultra model of the rumored iPhone 15 lineup will be getting the titanium treatment. This isn't the first we've heard of iPhones using titanium instead of the usual aluminum and stainless steel, as the iPhone 14 Pro models were once tipped to incorporate a titanium alloy chassis.



While this didn't turn out to be true, Apple has allegedly tested using titanium on iPhones (via MacRumors). However, the Cupertino-based tech giant didn't follow through due to it being too expensive. However, with a new Ultra entry expected to arrive with the iPhone 15 lineup, it makes sense that we could see a titanium model.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium.October 20, 2022 See more

Oft-reliable Apple tracker Mark Gurman believes the iPhone 15 Ultra may be Apple's next big flagship, and it could end up replacing the usual Pro Max models. We've recently seen the Apple Watch Ultra, and the M1 Ultra made its way to the Mac Studio earlier this year. These are Apple's most powerful products in their respective categories, and they come with a high price tag. If this is the case, the 15 Ultra is expected to be costly — meaning a titanium chassis sounds likely.

The iPhone 15 Ultra could be very expensive

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company's priciest smartwatch to date by a long shot. Starting at $799, that's a $400 price jump compared to the Apple Watch Series 8. While it offers a list of upgrades over the standard model, its titanium case is one of the reasons why it comes with a high price tag.



With this in mind, the iPhone 15 Ultra also coming in a titanium chassis would jack up the price. The iPhone 14 Pro Max already starts at $1,099, and considering the Apple Watch Ultra's price gap, we could the rumored 15 Ultra be priced somewhere between $1,500-$2,000.

(Image credit: Apple)

With a price like this, we can also expect to see plenty of upgrades. In fact, another iPhone 15 'Ultra' leak revealed a major camera upgrade. According to known tipster Majin Bu on Twitter (via BGR), an anonymous source claims the iPhone 15 "Ultra" will have two front-facing cameras. Having dual-selfie cameras will be a first on an iPhone, but the source doesn't note what the additional camera could be used for.



We can also expect the move to USB-C along with the newly introduced Dynamic Island coming to all iPhone 15 models.



We're not expecting the iPhone 15 lineup to launch until the second half of 2023, so it's a good idea to take this all in with a pinch of salt. Like the previous rumor of iPhone 14 Pro models coming in titanium, Apple may change its mind. What's more, we may not see an iPhone 15 Ultra at all.



Still, it would be interesting to see an iPhone 15 Ultra take the spotlight at Apple's iPhone 15 event. While we wait for more rumors to emerge, check out our iPhone 14 review.