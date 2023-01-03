New AirPods 'Lite' expected for 2024 — Apple may look into lower-priced earbuds

Apple may be planning to release new, lower-priced AirPods to compete with more affordable wireless earbuds, along with its first micro-LED Apple Watch, in 2024.



This comes from analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), stating Apple will likely release an "AirPods Lite" model that will be more affordable than other wireless headphones from its competitors. The tech giant already offers its AirPods 2 for $129, indicating we could see a more advanced AirPods model, much like the AirPods 3, for a similar price, or an even more affordable pair of Apple earbuds.

(Image credit: Future)

While named the AirPods Lite, it's uncertain if Apple will stick with this name. While Pu doesn't offer any further details on the new wireless earbuds, he expects a new, high-end Apple Watch with a micro-LED display to also arrive in 2024.



In the research note, the analyst claims the smartwatch may feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display, which is even bigger than the current Apple Watch Ultra with a 1.92-inch OLED display. The switch in panels is expected to deliver increased brightness compared to current Apple Watch models.



Due to its expected size, the new wearable is tipped to be an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

(Image credit: Apple)

Pu has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple predictions, so it's a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt. What's more, Apple may change its plans over the course of a year, meaning these products may not arrive next year, or at all. Still, it's an interesting tease for what Apple may have up its sleeve in 2024.



There's already a lot to expect from Apple in 2023, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, and MacBook Pro 2023, but 2024 is shaping up to be an interesting year for the Cupertino-based tech giant.