iPhone 15 Pro bezels: New renders show drastic gen-over-gen shrinkage (report)

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (a well-respected Apple analyst and bean spiller), have their bezels shaved down to 1.5 millimeters (mm). For comparison, its iPhone 14 counterparts have 2.2 mm bezels.

However, if you, like me, are a visual person, these numbers may not mean much to you. Thankfully, 9to5Mac swooped in to save the day with new renders that visually depict how much slimmer the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels are compared to its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 Pro's alleged slimmed-down bezels

Apple is reportedly reducing the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels by 30%, but what does that even mean? Well, thanks to some mock ups from 9to5Mac, we have a pretty good idea of how thin the bezels are on the new-gen iPhone — and it's damn-near non-existent.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

9to5Mac says it "obtained" the above CAD (but didn't specify from whom) and claims that Gurman corroborated the image. You can now get a pretty good idea of how much slimmer the iPhone 15 Pro Max is compared to its predecessor.

The size delta is even more conspicuous when you compare the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 11 Pro (see below).

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

How was Apple able to accomplish this feat? According to Gurman, a new technology called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) is the hero here. MacWorld explained that LIPO allowed Apple to "mold the display over the sides of the metal to push it closer to the sides and basically eliminate the visible bezels." This isn't the first time Apple has used LIPO, though. As it turns out, it was first used for the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing the Cupertino-based tech giant to reduce its borders while increasing its screen real estate. (Rumor has it that Apple is considering bringing LIPO to future generations of the iPad, too.)

The iPhone 15 Pro models aren't expected to have any significant increase in display size compared to their last-gen counterparts, but the reduction in bezels will surely increase the screen-to-body ratio.

Unfortunately, the Dynamic Island will reportedly remain the same size on the iPhone 15 Pro, but with it not being the whizbang feature Apple was expecting it to be, it's only a matter of time before the Cupertino-based tech giant ditches it altogether. (I bet the iPhone 17 will be Dynamic Island-free!)

