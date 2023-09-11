iPhone 15 Pro leak shows its lost a lot of weight — here's why (report)

We’ve heard a lot about the new titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro, but whether this would actually make the phone lighter has been a question on everybody’s lips. Now, we have an answer.

MacRumors has obtained dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — all of which lines up with what Mark Gurman recently said about the phones. Namely, don’t expect any drastic changes on the 15, but the Pro and Pro Max have had a glow up.

Cutting weight

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are making the move over to using Grade 5 titanium over the current stainless steel build. The end result is an up to 10% reduction in weight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 lineup dimensions Phone iPhone 15 iPhone 14 iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Size 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm Weight 171 grams 172 grams 188 grams 206 grams 221 grams 240 grams

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is set to keep the same chassis material as the iPhone 14 — 6013 T6 aluminum. That means the differences are barely noticeable with just a gram being shaved off. But just like me and my weight loss (while pretending the Deliveroo takeaway never happened over the weekend), I’m still going to celebrate the tiniest amount.

Outlook

So while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are set to benefit most with its titanium diet, the iPhone 15 is also losing a tiny bit of heft too. Not only that, but the reduced bezels on the Pro lineup are slimming down the dimensions too.

While MacRumors are quick to state this is pre-production information that may not reflect the final numbers in mass production units, but I would be surprised if any of these are overtly incorrect. For all the official answers from Apple, you don’t have to wait too long. The Wanderlust event is happening tomorrow at 10am ET, where we will hear all about these new slabs.