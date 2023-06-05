macOS Sonoma announced: Everything you need to know

MacOS Sonoma was just announced at WWDC 2023 , giving us a first look at what we can expect fMacOSrom the latest system update for Mac products. Thus far, it doesn’t seem like the biggest update Mac has seen, but it’s offering plenty of important new features and changes to enhance the user experience.

macOS Sonoma has just been announced at WWDC 2023, this story is developing...

macOS Sonoma

macOS Sonoma will feature new screensavers that show videos of places around the world rather than just still images. It will also settle into the desktop when logged in. Widgets are also being upgraded so you can move widgets around the desktop freely.

They can even blend into the background to avoid the feeling of clustered information overlapped around one another when opening another application. There’s also a widget gallery, and users can even access their widgets on their iPhone on their Mac. These apps don’t even need to be installed, just simply close or using the same network.

(Image credit: Apple)

Gaming on macOS Sonoma

Apple is now showing off Mac’s new gaming changes, with a new feature called game mode prioritizing CPU and GPU performance. By doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate, audio will be less delayed, and input delay will be less prominent on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. With Game Porting Toolkit, developers can use this program to quickly evaluate whether a title can be played on Mac easily and convert it to do so easily.

(Image credit: Apple)

Kojima just appeared at the Apple event to show off a new game coming to Mac. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming to Mac later this year. Utilizing Apple Silicon and Metal 3, it seems capable of playing the game decently well. Kojima also claims he is planning to bring future titles to Apple platforms as well. The game will be available for pre-order on the Mac App Store soon as well.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

macOS Sonoma: Presenter Overlay, Safari browser, Profiles

MacOS is also introducing new changes to Video Conferencing with Presenter Overlay puts the user above the content they’re presenting. This allows the user to present things more dynamically, whether by putting it in the background or turning the user into a small circle. You can also make gestures to activate effects on video.

Safari is also getting new changes, now becoming the “world’s fastest browser.” Powered by WebKit and having been compatible with private browsing for quite some time, users are now more protected with private windows. Passkeys can also be shared with members you’re close with and trust, similarly end-to-end encrypted.

Profiles are also coming, allowing the user to separate history, extension, cookies, tab groups and favorites between different users depending on what they need them for. Whether it’s for work or personal use. Mac can now create a WebApp for any website, integrated directly into widgets to allow you to quickly open these tidbits of information without issue.