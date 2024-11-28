Get the ultimate Razer gaming laptop for $1,300 off on Black Friday

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops, but they're always so expensive. Well, not always. The Razer Blade 16 is seeing a massive discount on its massive features which make it the ultimate gaming laptop.

You can get the Razer Blade 16 for $2,499 at Amazon. No, that is actually not expensive considering what you get. This gaming laptop is outfitted with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 4K 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz, Mini LED display.

Yes, you read that right. This Razer Blade 16 offers a dual-mode display, which means you can swap between 4K and 1080p. This will give you the best of both worlds: Fidelity and Performance. Depending on the game, you can prioritize one over the other.

In our Razer Blade 16 review, we praised the gaming laptop for its epic performance, bright and vivid dual-mode display, and great audio performance. We dinged it for its slower SSD and the fact you need to restart the laptop in order to switch display types. Overall, however, it earned 4 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award.

It might not be perfect, but the Razer Blade 16 is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals on Black Friday.

The best Razer Blade 16 Black Friday deal