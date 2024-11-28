Get the ultimate Razer gaming laptop for $1,300 off on Black Friday
This Razer Blade 16 with a Mini LED display is putting in the work on Black Friday
Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops, but they're always so expensive. Well, not always. The Razer Blade 16 is seeing a massive discount on its massive features which make it the ultimate gaming laptop.
You can get the Razer Blade 16 for $2,499 at Amazon. No, that is actually not expensive considering what you get. This gaming laptop is outfitted with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 4K 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz, Mini LED display.
Yes, you read that right. This Razer Blade 16 offers a dual-mode display, which means you can swap between 4K and 1080p. This will give you the best of both worlds: Fidelity and Performance. Depending on the game, you can prioritize one over the other.
In our Razer Blade 16 review, we praised the gaming laptop for its epic performance, bright and vivid dual-mode display, and great audio performance. We dinged it for its slower SSD and the fact you need to restart the laptop in order to switch display types. Overall, however, it earned 4 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award.
It might not be perfect, but the Razer Blade 16 is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals on Black Friday.
The best Razer Blade 16 Black Friday deal
Overview: The absurdly expensive is no longer absurd. The Razer Blade 16 dropping all the way down to $2,500 is a wild dip considering its massive features. Between its RTX 4080 and its Mini LED display, you shouldn't pass this up.
Features: The Razer Blade 16 is outfitted with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 4K 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz, Mini LED display.
Release date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Razer Blade 16.
Reviews: The Razer Blade 16 is an absolute champ. From its powerful graphics performance and gorgeous display to its great audio performance and helpful Razer Synapse app, the Razer Blade 16 has it all. But it also has a slow SSD, so keep that in mind.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want powerful performance. You want a Mini LED display with customizable resolutions and refresh rates. You want great audio. You want the best.
Don't buy it if: You don't care too much about graphics performance, only if it's playable. You're worried about a slowish SSD. You can't be bothered to restart your laptop to take advantage of the dual-mode display.
Also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.