Origin EON 17-S Gaming Notebook Unboxing: Power Tools Required

It's not often that we get wood crates delivered to our office, so we were more than intrigued when a package with ORIGIN stamped on the front arrived today. Inside was a new Origin EON 17-S notebook with a 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-3920XM processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 675M graphics with 2GB of DDR5 memory, dual 120GB Corsair SSDs, and a 1TB 5,400-rpm hard drive.

But there was so much more.

To get the box open, we first had to remove eight screws from the lid. Fortunately, they came out easily; no crowbar required.

The crate opened to reveal...

...wait for it...

another box.

Once we opened the carboard box, we found the EON 17-S in a felt case, and a number of other accoutrements.

Inside were two smaller boxes. One held documentation and install CDs, and the other, an external Blu-ray writer. The optical drive bay on our system was filled with a second hard drive.

Also in the box was one massive power brick. If you feel your muscles atrophying after weeks of gaming, do a few curls with this thing.

Finally, Origin threw in a few fun things, too. One is a black t-shirt with the Origin logo (unfortunately, it won't hide cheezy-poof stains) and a poster featuring Origin's monster about to devour some hapless aliens. The humanity!

So that's what you can expect if you order an Origin notebook; stay tuned for our full review of the EON 17-S.