Samsung 2-in-1 laptop with S Pen slashes $150 off in epic anti Prime Day laptop deal

Anti Prime Day laptop deals are aplenty as other big-box retailers attempt to steal Amazon's shine. Here's one from Best Buy that you may love: the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is now $150 off, bringing its discounted price down to a more palatable $1,149.99.

The 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with the beloved S Pen that can be found with the popular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. As the name hints, thanks to its 360-degree hinge, the Galaxy Book Pro can transform into many different postures, including tent mode and tablet mode.

Anti Prime Day laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

This anti Prime Day laptop deal comes from Best Buy, and offers the Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $1,149, a nice drop from its original price of $1,299. The 15.6-inch Samsung laptop comes with the highly praised S Pen, a gorgeous AMOLED display, and transformative capabilities for tablet and tent mode.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 in this anti Prime Day laptop deal is a steal! It's only $1,149 on Best Buy, which is a nice drop from its original price of $1,299. The Samsung 2-in-1 in this dazzling deal comes with a 15.6-inch AMOLED touch display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Anti Prime Day laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Image credit: Future)

We reviewed the Galaxy Book Pro 360, and it earned 4 out of 5 stars. It also earned an Editor's Choice badge. Why? Well, for one, we were impressed with its industry-leading portability. It's only 0.47 inches thick and weighs three pounds. We also are a sucker for the S Pen being included in the package.

As a cherry on top, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 lasted 13 hours and 34 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test, which is an incredible time. This battery life beats a lot of 15.6-inch rivals on the market.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is part of the Intel EVO program, which essentially means that it is vetted to ensure that it meets certain high standards before hitting the market, including connectivity options, battery life, graphics and more. So you can rest assured that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a top-of-the-line laptop from Samsung.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts!