4K Netflix Streaming Comes to Select Windows PCs

If you have a compatible Windows 10 laptop, you can finally stream 4K content from Netflix. In a blog post earlier this week, the company made the announcement while celebrating the upcoming season of Gilmore Girls.

If you don't have an extremely recent laptop, though, you're probably left out in the cold. Only PCs and 2-in-1s with 7th genration Intel Core "Kaby Lake" CPUs and 4K displays will work. Even then, you're restricted to using Microsoft's Edge browser for the 4K content. Additionally, not all subscription plans support 4K.

Most of Netflix's catalogue isn't available in 4K, but some standouts including Daredevil, House of Cards, Fuller House, Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad, and, of course, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be available in high-res glory.

To see a complete list of Windows devices (including desktops and gaming PCs) that have the specs to stream Netflix in 4K, click here.

Photo: ibreakstock / Shutterstock.com

