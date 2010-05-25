5 Ways to Celebrate Geek Pride Day

Since 2006, in certain pockets of the Internet and around the globe, May 25th has been celebrated as Geek Pride Day.Why May 25th? It's the day the original Star Wars came out, of course! An extensive search of the Internets did not reveal an official Geek Pride Day website, so I guess we can consider this holiday to be a distributed network. Still, Wikipedia, that great source of all geek information, lists 10 rights and responsibilities of Geek Pride Day, but many of the so-called rights listed there actually reflect horribly negative geek stereotypes. Take for example, Right #2, "the right to not leave your house," or number five, "the right to have few friends (or none at all)."

These days, a geek isn't necessarily someone with poor social skills or bad fashion sense. It's anyone who enjoys a challenge and likes to push technology and their own technical abilities to the limit. It's not just an iPad user, but the person who tries to jailbreak the iPad (or at least write an app for it that qualifies for geekdom). Fortunately, on Geek Pride Day, everyone can be a geek.

Here are five ways to celebrate:

Online Editorial Director Avram Piltch oversees the production and infrastructure of LAPTOP's web site. With a reputation as the staff's biggest geek, he has also helped develop a number of LAPTOP's custom tests, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. Catch the Geek's Geek column here every other week or follow Avram on twitter.