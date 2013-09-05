Trending

Toshiba Satellite Click Unveiled: First Hybrid with AMD Temash APU

By News 

Toshiba is hoping that it pays to be first. It's new $599 Satellite Click hybrid will bethe first detachable device to use an AMD A4 APU (also known as Temash) with AMD Radeon 8000 graphics. Touting a seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes, users detach the 13-inch screen via a hinge on the keyboard base.

The majority of the Click's components, including 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive, are located in the tablet. Other specs include the 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 IPS display, ports for MicroUSB and HDMI, an integrated webcam and a MicroSD slot. The keyboard base features a full-size keyboard with a full USB 3.0 port with Toshiba's USB Sleep & Charge technology. 

When the Click is in laptop mode, the display can be titled back up to 125 degrees. The hybrid features a dual battery system that supports charging on the keyboard and on the tablet.  Toshiba claims that tablet mode will see only between 3 and 4 hours of battery life while laptop mode should offer between 6 and 7 hours.

The Satellite Click will start shipping in September, and has also teamed with Best Buy in an attempt to reach big box shoppers. 

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.