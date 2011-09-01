Toshiba AT200 is World's Thinnest Tablet, Ditches Nvidia Tegra

The Toshiba Thrive Tablet didn't quite live up to its name because of a bulky design, but the company has slimmed things way down with the AT200. At 7.75 mm thick (just .31 inches), it's the thinnest tablet on the market, and its weighs just 1.23 pounds. That makes the AT200 the lightest slate with a 10.1-inch screen.

That's not all that makes the AT200 different than your typical Honeycomb slate. It packs a 1.2-GHz dual-core TI OMAP 4430 processor, so Toshiba has decided to leave the Nvidia Tegra chip behind for this tablet. Despite being so thin, Toshiba found room for microUSB and microHDMI ports, plus a microSD card slot. Read on for more details.

The AT200 emphasizes serious sound quality, thanks to dual stereo speakers and Toshiba's Adaptive Sound Device Enhancer algorithm. This slate even compensates for ambient noise so you can better hear music and video. Other highlights include a 5-MP camera in back, a 2-MP camera in front, and stereo speakers.

While the Toshiba AT200 looks good, we don't know anything about the price or U.S. availability. The press release says to expect this tablet in the fourth quarter in Europe.