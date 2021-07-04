Serious Skincare V-Sculpt review: Does it work?

The Serious Skincare V-Sculpt is an affordable skin treatment tool that will give you med spa results in the privacy of your own home.

Does the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool work? Well, before I dive into that, let me give you a quick rundown of my skin care journey. I’ve been a fan of skincare since my childhood days. It kicked off with little blue tubs of Noxzema in my teens to those golden Neutrogena Transparent Facial bars in my 20s; I even got into the Biore Pore Strips craze in my 30s. I’ve tried it all. Or so I thought. Skin treatment devices are a whole new ballgame for me, but when I saw the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool on an online shopping site during one of my "My skin is looking so haggard and I need to fix it" phases, I put it in my shopping cart and clicked checkout faster than you can say photobiomodulation. And I’m so glad I did.

After just one twenty-minute at-home session using the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool (and a serum from my own skincare stockpile), I saw a noticeable change in the lines on my forehead (they appeared to be less deep) and the overall texture of my skin (more supple, tight and glowing). Best of all, the device is under $60. A single LED light therapy session ranges from about $25 to $85, depending on the area and whether you’re combining it with other treatments.

Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Beauty Device pricing and availability

The Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Virtual beauty tool is available for $54.95 and includes a massage head protective cover, USB charging cable, cleaning cloth and instruction guide. It’s fairly affordable and delivers on its skincare purpose, which is to help the skin better absorb serums and creams, tighten and tone the skin, and improve the skin’s overall appearance.

Serious Skincare V-Sculpt design

The Serious Skincare V-Sculpt is a lightweight virtual sculpting beauty tool designed specifically for use on the face and neck.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

This little thing is sassy and sleek, as well as contoured and comfortable. It comes in a pearl finish, tricked out with a metalized contact trim kit on the top of the Serious Skincare logoed massage head, the nape, and around the bottom of the bulbous base. The trim extends up toward the On/Off and Change Mode Buttons, and up the back. All this bling is necessary because you must make sure part of your hand is touching the metalized contact ring in order to activate the sonic vibration and heat because that’s how the magic happens.

Serious Skincare V-Sculpt: does it work?

Let’s get down to it. V-Sculpt is a face and neck massager that uses high-frequency vibration (which creates heat) to activate the cells and stimulate blood flow, enabling the skin to better absorb serums and creams.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Repeated consistent use of this little gizmo will also help tone and tighten your skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You choose which mode you want to use based on your problem areas. No shade — we’re all beauty tech friends here! The blue mode (110Hz vibration frequency/ 415-420nm LED wavelength) is the warmup and gives soothing intensity. The green mode (160Hz vibration frequency/530-540nm LED wavelength) is the intermediate or medium intensity. The red mode (220Hz vibration frequency/620-630nm LED wavelength) is intermediate to pro or medium/high intensity.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

After two children and two divorces, my happy place is the red mode. Don’t judge! Choose what works for you and be consistent. The V-Sculpt comes equipped with a rechargeable Li-ion 3.7V 650mAh battery with an auto switch-off and mode memory function. A full charge using the supplied USB cable will provide a minimum of two to three hours of continuous use. It switches off automatically if it’s not used for two minutes. When switched on, it remembers and activates the last mode used. How cool is that? Additionally, two beeps will sound every 60 seconds to remind you how long you’ve been treating your face.

Bottom Line

I’m always looking for beauty tech that enables me to give myself at-home spa treatments — and the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt beauty tool does that. Used in conjunction with your own serums and creams, this rechargeable, sassy little tool will minimize fine lines and wrinkles, tone and tighten your face and neck, and give your skin a more dewy, youthful appearance — all for the cost of less than one spa treatment.

You’re not going to look like JLo overnight — or maybe ever — but your skin will look better after using the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool.