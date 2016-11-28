Best iPad Mini Cases

If you’re the proud new owner of an iPad mini -- whether it's the original mini, or models 2, 3 or 4-- you’re going to want to protect your newest tech baby. Regardless of whether you’re spending $269 for the base iPad mini 2 or $399 for the sleek iPad mini 4, this 7.9-inch tablet isn’t exactly cheap. A case is a great way to protect your investment, as well as add functionality. Luckily, your choices are many and varied. Here are our top picks.

Moshi VersaCover Stand Case for iPad mini 4 ($45.95)

Why not opt for a case that’s as flexible as the tablet inside? The iGlaze VersaCover folds into different shapes to accommodate whatever you want to do with your iPad mini, whether it's typing, reading or browsing in either portrait or landscape modes. And a polycarbonate shell combined with a microfiber cover means your iPad mini stays protected even as the VersaCover bends to your will. Available in black and pink, fits iPadmini 4

Case Logic Snap View 2.0 Case for iPad mini ($10.99)

The Snap View iPad mini case from Case Logicoffersa hard shell for solid protection against bumps and bruises. The wrap-around folio also doubles as a base for standing up your iPad mini in landscape mode. Choose from black or purple, fits iPad Mini 2 and 3.

Knomo Knomad Mini Portable Organiser ($44.95)

Your iPad mini isn’t the only thing you carry when you walk out the door. Along with your tablet, Knomad’s case makes room for a smartphone, pen, credit cards, passports, and charging cables with assorted slots, ties and loops. Your gear travels in style, encased in a cotton canvas fabric with leather trim. Available in black, blue, olive and sand.

Targus Vuscape ($7.70)

This durable, water-resistant case will keep your iPad mini safely padded within its twill material that's lined with a soft plush, while still providing access to all ports. Whether you like to do productivity work or sit back and watch movies, the Vuscape has you covered with six different landscape-viewing positions as well as a typing position. Available in Black, Blue and Red.

Felix FlipBook ($19.99)

With 10positions to choose from, the Felix FlipBook is among the most flexible iPad mini cases around. Available in black on black or tan on white finishes of soft leatherette, the FlipBook was designed to feel as if you're holding an actual book. Plus, this sleek jacket features strategically placed magnets to keep the cover in place as well as wake your tablet from sleep when opened.

Kensington Protective Cover & Stand ($9.99)

This case keeps your iPad mini safe with two layers of protection: a soft, velvet interior and a hard shell exterior. Plus, it props your tablet up with its two-position stand, so you can view multimedia hands-free or type on the touch screen with both hands. The case maintains a slim profile, and all ports are still accessible. Available incream, brown and black.

PureGear Universal Tablet Folio ($6.99)

Flexible bands securely hold your iPad mini in place inside the PureGear Universal Tablet Folio, while a magnet holds it closed when it’s not in use. Inside, you'll find a stylus holder, as well as document and credit card slots, making this case so much more than mere protection. Plus, you can prop up your tablet for hands-free horizontal viewing.

Griffin Survivor All Terrain iPad mini 4 case ($34.57)

If you're handing your iPad mini to someone who treats it like a plastic toy, you ought to give it superior, top-notch protection. Griffin's Survivor All-Terrain iPad mini 4 case offers 4 layers of protection that include a foam lined polycarbonate frame and collision-absorbing silicone. This way, dust, sand, rain, drops and other chaos won't land a single scratch on your slate.

Hard Candy ShockDrop ($19.99)

For those iPad mini owners who tend to drop every electronic device they own, Hard Candy's ShockDrop is the ideal case. This case is outfitted with 10mm of shock absorbing silicon at the corners, a semi-rigid screen protector and tear-proof flaps for port covers. Its body maintains the tablet's thin profile with 6mm of overall shock protection, and there's a grip texture to make dropping the device all that much less likely. Available in black and black with red, fits iPad Mini and Mini 3.

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover ($49.99)

With the right keyboard case, your iPad mini can be more of a workhorse than a pure funhouse. The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover fits that bill to a tea thanks to its epic 3 months of battery endurance. This Bluetooth keyboard also doubles as a cover that protects your display from scratches. Choose from black, white and space grey.

Incipio LGND ($29.99)

This hard-shell folio is super-thin as not to add bulk to your iPad mini, and features a Rigid Plextonium frame to protect your device. With a suede interior and a convertible cover design, users can move the case into multiple positions for viewing at different angles. Embedded magnets are also included for the sleep/wake feature. Available in gray, pink, teal and black.

Joy Factory Denim Case ($34.95)

For the subtle trendsetter, this denim case will make a statement while maintaining a classic vibe. An exterior pocket allows users to stash valuables such as credits cards and ID, and a multi-angle stand allows users to prop their iPad mini up for typing and viewing media. And don't let the soft denim fool you: It clothes a hardshell case to keep your tablet safe.

OtterBox Defender Series for iPad mini 4 ($49.78)

OtterBox has long been a household name for cases that protect devices from even the biggest klutz, and its Defender Series for the iPad mini 4 is no exception. Featuring a durable outer layer of strong silicone, an interior shell of solid polycarbonate, clear polycarbonate membrane to protect your screen and port protection, your device is as safe as it can get. A versatile shield stand accommodates portrait and landscape viewing, and provides extra protection for your screen. Available in black, blue and berry.

Speck StyleFolio for iPad mini ($21.28)

Sure, lots of iPad mini cases come with an anti-scratch liner and can be propped into multiple viewing angles. But, how many come with scoops cut out to improve the quality and amplitude of the speakers. The Speck StyleFolio, available in black, pink, red, pink withgrey and grey with blue, also features a secure clasp for closure.

X-Doria SmartStyle ($19.99)

This puff-printed cover wraps from front to back and keeps your iPad mini snug while making a statement with 3D patterns. The case also converts into a stand so users can watch video on their tablet hands-free, and magnets trigger the sleep/wake function.