T-Mobile Turns On 4G LTE In 116 Markets, Including NYC and LA

T-Mobile is finally catching up in the 4G LTE race. The carrier not only announced its new Jump! service for upgrading your smartphone twice per year, but it's also switched on 4G LTE coverage in 116 metro areas, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami. Nevill Ray, the company's Chief Technology Officer, said customers can expect to see average download speeds of 10 to 20 Mbps, adding that he saw peak speeds in Manhattan of 50 Mbps on his personal Samsung Galaxy S4.

The company currently covers more than 157 million users across the country and promises to cover as many as 200 million people in 200 metro areas before the end of 2013. Of course, the majority of these come as a direct result of T-Mobile's acquisition of MetroPCS in May. In addition to its LTE network, T-Mobile's 4G HSPA+ network covers more than 228 million users.

T-Mobile emphasized that it covers 73 of the top 100 U.S. markets, compared to just 22 for Sprint. We look forward to testing out the LTE network to see if the speeds live up to the claims.

Beyond its LTE network announcements, T-Mobile also said it will begin carrying the water-resistant Sony Xperia Z, the Nokia Lumia 925 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, each of which will ride on the company's LTE network. The Xperia Z will be available for $99.99 down and $20 a month for 24 months. The Lumia 925 will be available for $49.99 down and $20 a month for 24 months. The Tab 2 10.1 will cost $99.99 down and $15 a month. Each device is available today on T-Mobile.com.