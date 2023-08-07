Apple's 5th generation iPad Air is $100 off at Amazon today

The 5th generation iPad Air 5 is one of the best tablets to buy if you dwell in Apple's ecosystem. It's lightweight, fast, and has an all-day rated battery life. For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $499. That's $100 down from $599 and one of lowest prices we've seen for this Apple tablet.

It's one of the best iPad deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Released in 2022, the 5th generation iPad Air is Apple's lightest tablet next to the iPad mini. It improves upon previous-gen iPad Air releases, with faster performance, more storage, and longer battery life.

The base model iPad Air 5's specs sheet lists a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Touch ID and Apple Pay functionality allow for fast and secure payments. Other notable features include built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera, and 12MP FaceTime camera for video-calls.

Although we didn't get to test the iPad Air 5, we gave the iPad Air 4 a solid rating of 4 out 5-stars, lauding the tablet's excellent A14 Bionic CPU performance. We were also impressed by the iPad Air 4's sleek, thin-bezel design, loud, clear speakers and 10 and half hour battery life. We expect the iPad Air 5 to be on par if not better given its upgraded M1 8-core chip and 8-core graphics. This ensures snappy responsiveness and smooth gameplay.

With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, the iPad Air 5 is one of the more portable tablets out there. It's slightly thinner and lighter than competitors like the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).

The iPad Air 5 works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately). If you're on the prowl for a lightweight tablet to replace or complement your laptop, the iPad Air 5 is a wise choice.