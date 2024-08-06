The 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 hits its best price in time for back to school season

A tablet remains one of the most portable and convenient devices for general productivity tasks and entertainment. Just in time for back-to-school shoppers, PC Richard is dropping the price of the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 processor to $718. That's a 10% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

This deal is worth taking advantage of while it lasts—especially if you're in the market for an iPad. The 13-inch iPad Air has a roomy display, 128GB of storage, and supports Apple's $349 Magic Keyboard and $129 Apple Pencil Pro. While you might not want this tablet as a replacement for a laptop, its versatility can't be beat for the price. You have a choice of Blue, Purple, or Space Gray (Starlight White has already sold out).

PC Richard also offers the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 at a 10% discount. That model is $60 cheaper than its usual price, bringing it down to $538.

Our sister publication Tom's Guide gave 4 stars to the Apple iPad Air 6 in its review, noting "for those looking for a supersized slate without the Pro sticker shock, it's one of the best tablets around and well worth the money." The reviewer noted the M2 chip delivered impressive performance and long battery life, all "for considerably less money than an iPad Pro."

Grab this deal now at PC Richard and save big.

Today's best 13-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal