Don't wait for iPad Air 6! Get the iPad Air 5 for its lowest price ever!

The long rumored iPad Air 6 may arrive in March and the hint we were waiting for is here. Apple's 5th generation iPad Air is on sale for $449 at Best Buy — its lowest price yet! This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen since the holidays/
At this tempting discount, the iPad Air 5 is a no brainer if you're in the market for a tablet to replace or complement your laptop.
Today's best iPad Air 5th generation deal
$599
Now: $449 @ Best Buy
Save $150 on the iPad Air 5 — its biggest discount yet
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector
Launch date: March 2022
Price check: Amazon $587
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the iPad Air 5
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is a thin, elegantly designed fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the more portable tablets out there.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Air is one of the best overall tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a conveniently compact laptop. The iPad Air 5 works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.