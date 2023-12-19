Latest Apple Pencil with USB-C dips to $75

The new Apple Pencil now features USB-C and is a must buy accessory for iPad owners who want to write and sketch on an iPad. B&H currently offers the Apple Pencil USB-C for $75. Typically $79, that's $4 off and just $3 shy of it's all-time low price.

In terms of must-have Apple accessories, it's one of the best deals available at the moment. Students, parents and educators can get the Apple Pencil USB-C for $69 ($10 off) via Apple's Education discount.

Today's best Apple Pencil USB-C deal

Apple Pencil USB-C: $79 $75 @ B&H

Save $4 on the new Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safe-keeping. Compatibility: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation). Price check: Apple $79 | Amazon $79 | Best Buy $79

The Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. It's great for students, artists and anyone else who wants to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad.

While we didn't try out this USB-C version, we tested and reviewed the original Apple Pencil on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. During real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well. Our reviewer called it one of the best styli ever.

By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity. Apple Pencil USB-C works with: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).

Apple Pencil deals don't come around often, so grab this one while you still can.